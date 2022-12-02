Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Search for Next Circuit Court Judge — “The Arlington County Bar Association’s judicial-selection committee is gearing up for a Dec. 22 nominating-committee meeting to propose a successor to Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr., who will retire next year. The committee will accept applications through Dec. 8, then interview candidates.” [Sun Gazette]
arlnow.com
30+ Nonprofit Holiday Wishes in One Place: 3rd Annual Wish Catalog Now Open
For the third year in a row, Arlington Community Foundation is excited to host the Nonprofit Wish Catalog featuring grant ideas of 30 local nonprofits with wishes of up to $5,000 each. Open through December 31, the public is able to view and ‘shop’ these nonprofit wishes and donate any amount toward any goal, all in one easy-to-navigate (and easy-to-donate) place.
arlnow.com
Final NAACP Meeting of 2022 – Officer Installation & General Meeting – New Date December 12th
Hello Everyone — You are invited to the final meeting of NAACP Arlington Branch NAACP for 2022. When: Dec 12, 2022, 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: 2022 General Membership Meeting — NAACP Arlington Branch. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about...
arlnow.com
Just Reduced Properties in Arlington
Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
arlnow.com
Ballston Macy’s redevelopment project includes the most hotly debated left turn in a decade
A proposed left-turn lane off of N. Glebe Road in Ballston could be the smallest, yet most scrutinized traffic change in 10 years. As part of the planned redevelopment of the Ballston Macy’s, Insight Property Group proposes to add a left-turn option at the intersection of 7th Street N. and N. Glebe Road. It will be for drivers going southbound on Glebe who want to turn onto a proposed private drive abutting the planned grocery store, which will be located at the base of Insight’s proposed 16-story, 555-unit apartment building.
arlnow.com
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 5, 2022
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published 5 articles that were read a total of 14658 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Dec 5, 2022. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
arlnow.com
Arlington resident launches low-carb, eco-friendly superfood brand
Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that highlights Arlington-based startups, founders, and local tech news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring 1515 Wilson Blvd in Rosslyn. There is nothing Clarendon resident David Kolton loves more than hyping up the ancient Roman superfood legume,...
arlnow.com
Crime report: Rosslyn stabbing, vehicle tampering spree, and teen home break-in
Arlington County police responded to a number of notable incidents over the past few days, including a serious stabbing in Rosslyn. The alleged stabbing took place in the River Place complex around 1 a.m. Friday. From yesterday’s ACPD crime report:. MALICIOUS WOUNDING, 2022-12020042, 1100 block of Arlington Boulevard. At...
arlnow.com
Second leaf collection pass to start tomorrow after slight weather delay
After a slight weather delay, the second leaf collection pass will start tomorrow (Tuesday). Arlington County initially posted the second vacuuming could start on Saturday, Dec. 3. Despite the delay, the county aims to finish sucking up dead leaves before Christmas. “Collection is currently a day or two behind because...
Comments / 0