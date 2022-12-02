ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Danny Green discusses relationship with former Sixers teammate Joel Embiid

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Green had two productive seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers as he averaged 7.8 points and shot 39.5% from deep in 131 games with 97 starts. He provided vital floor spacing and he was also an important piece in the locker room as well.

The Sixers then flipped Green to the Memphis Grizzlies back in June to acquire De’Anthony Melton in an effort to add to their depth and upgrade the toughness on the roster. Green suffered a torn ACL in the Game 6 elimination loss to the Miami Heat when he and Joel Embiid collided so he hasn’t played yet in the 2022-23 season as he continues to recover.

As Embiid and the Sixers pay a visit to Memphis on Friday, Green hopped on his podcast “Inside the Green Room” and discussed his relationship with Embiid while praising the Sixers for what they have done thus far despite their own injury issues:

He (Embiid) checks in every once in a while. We haven’t spoken as of recent, but he’ll tap in. He’ll randomly FaceTime or text and say, ‘Hey, what’s up? How’s things going? ‘He had a recent injury. I probably should check on him. Him, James (Harden), and Tyrese (Maxey) all foot injuries I believe, but they’ve been ballin. Shake (Milton) has been ballin, Furkan’s (Korkmaz) been ballin, Melton has been ballin. All the guys over there, Tobias (Harris) has been hoopin and I’m happy to see some of those guys get the opportunity to play. I think we’re just working on the brakes right now. Hopefully, in a couple months, you’ll see more of me and not just behind the camera or on the bench. Hopefully, on the floor and in uniform.

When Green does eventually return from his injury, it will be interesting to see how he fits in with a young and talented Grizzlies team. He can bring a lot of valuable shooting and experience to that team as they move forward with their season.

