Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
247Sports
Hunter Dickinson responds to InsideMDSports report, dives into Maryland recruitment again
A quick warning: if you've had enough of the Hunter Dickinson-Maryland storyline, that's understandable. There have been numerous chapters. Feel free to skip this latest one. Dickinson, the Michigan star whose continuing resentment of Maryland and former Terps coach Mark Turgeon for not recruiting him hard enough, was back in the news last week after his latest comments on the RoundBall Podcast, again criticizing Turgeon while also questioning Maryland's hot start this season. He addressed it again Monday on the show, adding a little personal angle, repeatedly mentioning someone you might be familiar with and an article he wrote about his comments last week.
WJLA
High school football: Damascus wins Md. 3A State Title; Va. championship matchups now set
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — If you're a high school football player in the DMV and you take the field at any point in the month of December, it's a sign your season has gone exactly how you'd want it to. Just days after Quince Orchard High School took home...
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
WTOP
Alsobrooks speaks with pride, makes promises as she begins 2nd term
The ceremony that made it official was quick. Then, Prince George’s County, Maryland, Executive Angela Alsobrooks began her second term with a roughly 30-minute inaugural speech that proudly reflected on her first term, and on the county’s weathering of a pandemic that hit it harder than the rest of the region.
mocoshow.com
Eleven Defendants Facing Federal Charges Relating to Unemployment Insurance Fraud Scheme with More Than $1.6 Million in Losses
The Defendants Allegedly Submitted over 200 Fraudulent Unemployment Insurance Claims Using the Personal Identifying Information of Victims. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: – A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment adding two new defendants to the nine defendants previously charged in relation to a Maryland and California unemployment insurance scheme. The superseding indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and stealing a post office key. The superseding indictment was returned on November 30, 2022. Charged in the superseding indictment are:
Wbaltv.com
Southwest Airlines passengers surprised by visit from Ravens players
Linthincum — The surprise for travelers at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Monday was two Baltimore Ravens players who traded places with Southwest ground operations agents to direct planes, unload baggage and greet travelers. When people walk into the airport ready to hop on their flight, most people aren't...
mocoshow.com
The Story Behind “The DMV”
When the regional nickname “the DMV” rose to popularity in the 2000s, locals jumped on it. Once obscure, it can now be heard in daily conversation or on the radio and news. It appears in several of locally grown rapper Wale’s tracks, and Nicki Minaj gave it a shoutout in her song Beez in the Trap. You might also find it in the Twitter or Instagram bio of a person who wants to show off their local roots. But where did this nickname come from, and who is officially a part of the DMV? Why does it have such a hold over the region?
Bubbakoo's Burritos "Mexican fusion" chain coming to Maryland
A New Jersey-based Mexican-foot chain is coming to Maryland and opening its first store in Millersville, Anne Arundel County.
mocoshow.com
Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland
A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
WTOP
Baltimore sees Maryland’s first cold-related death of winter season
Maryland Department of Health officials have announced the first cold-related illness death of the 2022-2023 winter season in the city of Baltimore. Officials said Friday that a woman that was “in the 60 to 70 age range” died from a cold-related illness — an announcement that comes amid concerns about the spread of respiratory illnesses like RSV and COVID-19 during the winter months.
Georgetown Voice
Delta Phi Epsilon Fraternity embroiled in drama and litigation
A once-prominent fraternity at Georgetown, Delta Phi Epsilon Professional Foreign Service Fraternity (DPE), and an associated nonprofit charity organization are the center of a recent civil suit. Terrence Boyle (SFS ’63, LAW ’72), the former general secretary-treasurer and treasurer of both organizations, is embroiled in civil litigation relating to his oversight of the organizations and their assets, though Boyle denies all allegations.
fox5dc.com
Fake pizza delivery man exposes himself to woman near University of Maryland campus
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - A man posing as a pizza delivery person exposed himself to a woman at her door over the weekend near the University of Maryland campus. Authorities were called to the 7400 block of Princeton Avenue in College Park around 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. The woman told...
fox5dc.com
Virginia AG could take action after bombshell LCPS report
ASHBURN, Va. - The fallout from the bombshell report on how Loudoun County Public Schools handled two different sexual assault cases continues, but there will likely be no major legal ramifications. The grand jury report revealed Monday that the school district looked out for its own interests instead of what...
39-Year-Old Arrested in Baltimore Murder
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man that happened on November 7th. Southeast District Police Patrol Officers heard a gunshot at the 4000 Block of East Lombard Street shortly before 1:30 am. Officers found the 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He did not survive. 39-year-old Keith Luckey was arrested today and charged with 1st-degree murder. Initial investigation revealed that the victim threw a brick at the suspect before the suspect shot him. The post 39-Year-Old Arrested in Baltimore Murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
State Roundup: Baltimore sees reliable ally in Wes Moore; lawmakers to test limits of gun rights; Prince George’s Latinos left out of historic election
BALTIMORE HOPES FOR BETTER RELATIONS WITH NEW GOV: If Democrats statewide relish having one of their own occupying the state’s most powerful office after eight years of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, Baltimoreans in particular see an advantage in having a governor from their city. Hannah Gaskill and Emily Opilo/The Baltimore Sun.
Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot late Saturday morning in Southwest Baltimore. Shortly before 12 pm, The Baltimore Police Department received a shooting report. When the police arrived at the 3500 Block of West Caton Avenue, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was brought to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southwestern District Detectives at 410-396-2488, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The shooting remains under investigation. The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
wmar2news
Looking at extreme snow statistics for the Baltimore winters
BALTIMORE — With meteorological winter in full swing, the question starts to get brought up 'when will we see snow?'. As we know in Baltimore, winter can be feast or famine with snow. From big nor'easters that bring in huge amounts of snow, like our most recent one in...
Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested
Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
Investigators: Bay Pilot Operating Ever Forward Was Distracted
The Bay pilot who was operating the container ship MV Ever Forward when it ran aground has had his license suspended as the Coast Guard releases its investigation report into the grounding. And Coast Guard investigators are recommending charges against him. The marine casualty investigation report reveals that the pilot...
Here's When The International Space Station Will Be Visible In Baltimore This Week
It's a bird … It’s a plane ... It’s the International Space Station!. In Maryland, stargazers will get a special treat this week in Baltimore, when the International Space Station will be clearly visible, with the best viewing expected at 6:06 p.m. on Monday, Dec 5. On...
