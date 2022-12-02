The IMF has announced a new championship for women called the Campionato Italiano Velocità Femminile (CIV) or the Italian Women’s Speed Championship in English. The name says it all and the event was made in response to a growing population of lady riders across the world. We’re seeing this everywhere, not just in racing, but in all facets of two-wheeler culture. There are entire events and festivals dedicated to female riders and this is yet another milestone that recognizes ladies on two wheels.

2 DAYS AGO