RideApart
The IMF Now Has A Championship Dedicated For Female Riders
The IMF has announced a new championship for women called the Campionato Italiano Velocità Femminile (CIV) or the Italian Women’s Speed Championship in English. The name says it all and the event was made in response to a growing population of lady riders across the world. We’re seeing this everywhere, not just in racing, but in all facets of two-wheeler culture. There are entire events and festivals dedicated to female riders and this is yet another milestone that recognizes ladies on two wheels.
RideApart
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Train To Reclaim Dakar Crown In 2023
Anything short of a Dakar victory is a disappointment for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team. In 2001, Team Orange wrestled its first Dakar win from the competition. It wouldn’t relinquish its grip on the title for another 19 years. By then, Austrian rider Matthias Walkner already shot to the top of the Dakar field once, and Australian Toby Price notched two victories. That all changed in 2020, though.
RideApart
MotoGP: Alex Rins Latest To Undergo Compartment Syndrome Surgery
It was the best of years, it was the worst of years for MotoGP rider Alex Rins. Number 42 started the 2022 season with three top-five finishes (including one podium finish) in the first four races. Sadly, Rins’ form unraveled shortly after Suzuki announced its intent to cease its MotoGP operations following the 2022 season.
RideApart
Suzuki France Reveals 2023 GSX-8S Roadster’s MSRP
Suzuki finally joined the parallel-twin melee when it introduced the 2023 GSX-8S at EICMA 2022. While the platform’s 270-degree crank, angular styling, and modern electronics suite adhere to category conventions, the House of Hamamatsu finds its own middle ground in the middleweight segment. Flaunting an all-new 776cc, the GSX-8S...
RideApart
Arai Presents Its New RX-7X Nicky Hayden Replica
Arai releases its brand-new Nicky Hayden replica model, the RX-7X HAYDEN RESET. Aside from the graphic, the RX-7X that bears Hayden’s permanently-retired number is on full display with a red, white, and black livery. I won’t beat around the bush and get straight to it. Yes, that is the...
RideApart
Suzuki Announces Pricing For The New V-Strom 800DE In Italy
Even before it was officially revealed at EICMA 2022, it was already known that Suzuki was revamping its V-twin-powered range of middleweight bikes by doing away completely with the V-twin engine, and going for a more compact and economical parallel-twin engine, as all other manufacturers had done in the last. At last, when EICMA finally rolled around, we were introduced to the V-Strom 800DE and the GSX-8S adventure and naked bikes.
RideApart
Tamburini Corse F43 Limited Edition Celebrates MV Agusta F4's 25th Birthday
Although we’re at the beginning of December, 2022, that doesn’t mean the year is completely over. Andrea Tamburini, son of the legendary motorcycle designer and artist Massimo Tamburini, has been hard at work on a very special project that both celebrates his father, and also the 25th anniversary of the MV Agusta F4—which, of course, was one of his dad’s designs.
RideApart
Kymco Debuts The Radical CV3 Three-Wheeled Scooter In The U.K.
At EICMA 2022, Kymco gave us a glimpse into its future—both near and distant. On the one hand, its electric concept bikes the RevoNEX and SuperNEX dazzled attendees with their radical styling and impressive performance, signifying that there is indeed an electric future for performance-oriented two-wheelers. On the other hand, Kymco also showcased its upcoming models for the 2023 model year.
RideApart
Benelli’s Panarea Retro-Style Scooter Makes Its Way To Malaysia
There’s something undeniably charming about a retro-style scooter. Small and compact two-wheelers that carry vintage styling infused with modern-day performance and technology were once exclusively synonymous with Vespa, however, more and more manufacturers have ventured into the classic-style scooter segment. We’ve seen it in the likes of the Yamaha Fazzio launched in the Asian market, as well as the Peugeot Django available in Europe.
