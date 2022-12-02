Read full article on original website
Solarize Fairbanks Making Changes
A Fairbanks community solar energy program is preparing for another year, and making changes to help more people generate power from the sun. KUAC’s Dan Bross reports.
State Fire Marshal investigating cause of fatal house fire near Ester
The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire that badly damaged a home near Ester over the weekend. And the state Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy on a victim firefighters found inside the house. First-responders from five Fairbanks-area fire departments found the...
