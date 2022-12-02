Read full article on original website
Second Republican Loses Recount Closing Gap in House: 201 GOP to 199 Dem Seats
CONCORD – A recount for Coos County brought Democrats one step closer to possible control of the House of Representatives Tuesday with the count now 201 seats for Republicans and 199 for Democrats for the next two years with more narrow victories to still be re-counted. John Greer, the...
Trump is reportedly furious that top Republicans are trying to persuade him not to campaign in the Georgia Senate runoff: report
The former president's endorsement strategy misfired in the midterms, seriously damaging his reputation as a political kingmaker.
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the Polls
According to the polling aggregators like Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight, Walker is opening space between himself and Raphael Warnock. Unlike the initial Mid-Term election cycle from a couple of weeks ago, Republican Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker has a new advantage. This time, he has the campaign support and endorsement of a very popular Governor in Brian Kemp, who just recently won re-election by a significant margin over perennial runner-up, Stacey Abrams.
Georgia Senate runoff: Poll shows leader in crucial showdown between Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker
A new AARP poll breaking down the Georgia Senate runoff found that Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock has a narrow lead over Republican opponent Herschel Walker.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Georgia Man Recorded At Elections Booths, Slapped Voter, Police Say. Now, He Faces Charges.
A Georgia man who police say recorded video of a voting machine on the midterm election day and slapped a voter when he was asked to leave has been arrested, Radar has learned.According to police, Jesse Hunt acted aggressively toward poll worker at the South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton. The poll manager, Kaylee Faulkner, reportedly saw Hunt walk into the library, vote, then start recording on his phone, which is illegal in Georgia.“We had a voter come in who was recording voting equipment. We had asked him multiple times to stop,” Faulkner said. “He had kind of been aggressive...
Dems Sue To Stop New Vote Count Of House Seat Flipped in Their Favor During Recount
CONCORD – Two Manchester Democrats are going to court to stop Secretary of State David Scanlan from further examining the ballots following the recount of a Manchester House of Representatives race that flipped one seat from red to blue. They argue there is only one recount allowed and Scanlan...
Lauren Boebert breaks 36-hour silence as she trails by 64 votes in Colorado race
'Definitely not a Republican wave': Lindsey Graham on midterm elections. Lauren Boebert has finally broken her 36-hour silence as she continues to trail behind Democrat Adam Frisch in the race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. The incumbent MAGA Republican congresswoman posted a vague tweet...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
2-term mayor got defeated by a 23-year-old in a city in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong, the elected mayorPhoto byBuzzFeed News. America doesn't cease to surprise us with the things going on there. We see and listen to a lot of weird stuff in the United States.
Forget Trump, Ted Cruz May Be the Biggest Loser of the Midterm Elections
In the aftermath of a disastrous midterm for Republicans, the blame game has mostly focused on former President Donald Trump’s ongoing ballot box toxicity. But conservatives might also want to cast a more critical eye on the record of another self-styled GOP influencer: Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz put his...
See Arizona official's reaction to Kari Lake's election claim
Arizona assistant secretary of state Allie Bones fact-checks Republican Kari Lake's claim about her opponent Democrat Katie Hobbs overseeing the vote count in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
Who controls the Senate? — We have a winner
Which party controls the upper chamber could take days or even weeks to determine.
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock, the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up against Republican candidate Herschel Walker in a run-off election for Senate. Discover: How Much Is Former NFL Player...
15-year-old boy canvassing for Senator Raphael Warnock shot in the leg
A 15-year-old boy who was out canvassing for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock’s re-election was shot in the leg, according to police in Savannah.The teen was canvassing ahead of the incumbent senator’s run-off campaign on 6 December when Jimmy Paiz, 42, allegedly shot him through a door on Thursday.“According to the preliminary investigation, the teen was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred,” police said in a release. “While at the front door of one of the residences on Hartridge Street, the suspect fired a shot through the closed door, striking the teen,” The teen...
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is trailing in a race that's coming down to the wire
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert's reelection bid is under serious threat from challenger Adam Frisch. Boebert has loudly amplified former President Trump's baseless claims of widespread election fraud.
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
US News and World Report
Warnock’s Lead Over Walker Widens in New Georgia Runoff Poll
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock holds a slight lead over his GOP challenger, Herschel Walker, in a runoff election poll released Tuesday morning, boosting Democrats' hopes of adding to their numbers in the Senate. [. Read:. The Emerging Lessons of Election Day ]. The survey, completed by Fabrizio and Associates for...
Teenager Shot While Campaigning For Sen. Raphael Warnock In Georgia
“At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated,” the Savannah Police department said in a statement.
