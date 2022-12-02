ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the Polls

According to the polling aggregators like Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight, Walker is opening space between himself and Raphael Warnock. Unlike the initial Mid-Term election cycle from a couple of weeks ago, Republican Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker has a new advantage. This time, he has the campaign support and endorsement of a very popular Governor in Brian Kemp, who just recently won re-election by a significant margin over perennial runner-up, Stacey Abrams.
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
RadarOnline

Georgia Man Recorded At Elections Booths, Slapped Voter, Police Say. Now, He Faces Charges.

A Georgia man who police say recorded video of a voting machine on the midterm election day and slapped a voter when he was asked to leave has been arrested, Radar has learned.According to police, Jesse Hunt acted aggressively toward poll worker at the South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton. The poll manager, Kaylee Faulkner, reportedly saw Hunt walk into the library, vote, then start recording on his phone, which is illegal in Georgia.“We had a voter come in who was recording voting equipment. We had asked him multiple times to stop,” Faulkner said. “He had kind of been aggressive...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Black Enterprise

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
The Independent

15-year-old boy canvassing for Senator Raphael Warnock shot in the leg

A 15-year-old boy who was out canvassing for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock’s re-election was shot in the leg, according to police in Savannah.The teen was canvassing ahead of the incumbent senator’s run-off campaign on 6 December when Jimmy Paiz, 42, allegedly shot him through a door on Thursday.“According to the preliminary investigation, the teen was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred,” police said in a release. “While at the front door of one of the residences on Hartridge Street, the suspect fired a shot through the closed door, striking the teen,” The teen...
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
US News and World Report

Warnock’s Lead Over Walker Widens in New Georgia Runoff Poll

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock holds a slight lead over his GOP challenger, Herschel Walker, in a runoff election poll released Tuesday morning, boosting Democrats' hopes of adding to their numbers in the Senate. [. Read:. The Emerging Lessons of Election Day ]. The survey, completed by Fabrizio and Associates for...
