Originally Posted On: https://www.tobiasdesignllc.com/Blog/October-2018/master-bathroom-designs-couples.aspx. When you’re planning out the perfect bathroom, there are several different aspects you have to take into consideration. For us, it all starts with understanding your style. Our Bathroom Design Portfolio breaks it out to 3 primary categories that depict a few modern bathroom designs, some more traditional bathroom designs and what we like to call transitional bathroom designs. When looking through these, take notice of various cabinetry styles, color combinations, types of shower & bathtub arrangements and how your counters, storage and décor may all interact with each other. In this post, we’ll help you dive into some key ideas that will help you fine tune your conversations you may have with your bathroom designer or sub-contractors.

