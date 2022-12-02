Read full article on original website
Samuel Eto'o: Cameroon FA president apologises for 'violent altercation' with supporter at World Cup in Qatar
Former Cameroon and Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o has apologised for what he described as a "violent altercation" at the World Cup in Qatar on Monday night. A video circulating on social media appears to show the 41-year-old kneeing a man in the head outside Stadium 974 in Doha. In a...
Vivianne Miedema: Arsenal star calls for more protection and says FIFA and UEFA must listen to players
Arsenal and Netherlands star Vivianne Miedema says women's players need better protection and has urged FIFA and UEFA to start listening to her and other players over the need to improve management around their workloads. Miedema took a break from football last month, saying the "non-stop" nature of her schedule...
England's Ben Stokes delivers 'best Test captaincy ever' as Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton hail 'masterclass'
On the flattest of pitches, England were able to pull off a remarkable fifth-day win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi with captain Ben Stokes the key figure. By encouraging his players to rack up runs so quickly - they scored their 921 across the Test at a staggering rate of 6.73 an over - Stokes gave his side time to take 20 wickets, and by declaring at tea on day four and setting Pakistan a teasing 343 to win in four sessions, he gave his team opportunity.
England vs France: Luke Shaw says it would be 'naive' to focus solely on Kylian Mbappe in World Cup quarter-final
Luke Shaw believes it would be “naive” of England to focus solely on the threat of Kylian Mbappe in their World Cup quarter-final clash against France. England beat Senegal 3-0 in their last-16 meeting on Sunday to set up a date with the reigning world champions at Al Bayt Stadium.
Gareth Southgate: England manager warns quarter-final opponents France are biggest test his side could face
Gareth Southgate has admitted France pose the biggest test England could possibly face at the World Cup after his side set up a quarter-final clash with the world champions on Saturday. England beat Senegal 3-0 in the last 16 on Sunday to reach the last eight for the second successive...
England captain Ben Stokes' boldness pays off as side seal famous fifth-day win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi
Ben Stokes was rewarded for his bold declaration, attacking fields and shrewd tactics as England completed a famous 74-run victory over Pakistan late in the final session of the first Test in Rawalpindi to claim one of their greatest wins. Jack Leach trapped Naseem Shah (6) lbw in the fading...
Australia beat West Indies by 164 runs in first Test as Nathan Lyon takes six wickets
Off-spinner Nathan Lyon's six-wicket haul saw Australia to a 164-run win over West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series. Lyon bagged 6-128 as the West Indies, chasing 498 for victory, were dismissed for 333 before tea on the final day in Perth, with the bowler taking his 21st Test five-for.
World Cup hits & misses: Harry Kane finds form at perfect time, Kylian Mbappe's threat to England defence
Sky Sports' writers reflect on Sunday's action as England reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup to set up a meeting with France next weekend... Gareth Southgate's tactical nous is growing as this tournament goes on. He's been a little bit more adventurous going with a 4-3-3 formation, giving the...
Women's Super League: Manchester City ease past Brighton to keep pace with top three
Manchester City recorded a sixth successive Women's Super League victory as they defeated Brighton 3-1 at the Academy Stadium, with all their goals coming in the opening half-hour. City went ahead in the 11th minute when the ball went in off Veatriki Sarri for an own goal following Chloe Kelly's...
Eddie Jones sacked: The hopes and heartaches of ex-England head coach's seven-year tenure
Over the past seven years he led his team to triumphs but also had his fair share of tribulations. As he departs, we take a look back at the moments which have defined Jones' England tenancy.... Rising from the ashes: From World Cup disaster to world record runs. When Jones...
Eddie Jones: England head coach sacked just nine months before 2023 Rugby World Cup
Jones' exit, confirmed by the Rugby Football Union on Tuesday, comes following a dismal autumn series and leaves England searching for a successor for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, which is just nine months away. The RFU said they would "conclude succession planning in the near future", with...
Liam Livingstone to miss rest of Pakistan tour with knee injury after making England Test debut
Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of England's first Test series in Pakistan since 2005 with a knee injury. The England all-rounder received his maiden Test cap from Michael Atherton ahead of the start of day one at Rawalpindi, but sustained an injury after the first innings, and has not bowled in the game.
Ben Stokes 'one of England's most significant captain', says Michael Atherton | 'Declaration was fantastic'
Ben Stokes will go down as one of England's "most significant" captains, according to Michael Atherton. Stokes aggressively declared at tea on day four, setting Pakistan a tempting 343 to win and handing his side four sessions to take 10 wickets after Harry Brook's blistering 87 from just 65 balls had been the standout knock as England raced to 264-7 in only 35.5 overs in their second innings.
England's blistering batting and bold declaration give Ben Stokes' side chance of day-five victory over Pakistan
England's attacking batting line-up pummelled Pakistan yet again before skipper Ben Stokes' aggressive declaration gave his side a real chance of forcing victory on day five of the first Test. Stokes declared at tea on day four, setting Pakistan a tempting 343 to win on the flattest of surfaces and...
England's stunning first-Test win over Pakistan - player ratings from the 74-run triumph in Rawalpindi
Zak Crawley - 8 Batting: First innings - 122 (111 balls, 21x4, strike rate 109.90); Second innings - 50 (48 balls, 7x4, strike rate 106.16). Any questions around why head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes had continued to keep faith in Crawley were dispelled with two impressive displays as opener in the first Test against Pakistan.
Gabriel Jesus: Arsenal forward undergoes knee surgery after injury at World Cup with Brazil
Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery to his right knee after suffering an injury during Brazil's World Cup group stage match against Cameroon on Friday. The striker came off for Brazil during the 1-0 defeat in the 64th minute and it was announced that he will miss the rest of the World Cup with a knee problem.
Super League duo Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce to join NRL's Newcastle Knights at end of 2023
Pearce-Paul will remain for his fourth campaign with Wigan in 2023 before joining the Knights, with Pryce completing another season with the Huddersfield Giants before also making the move. Pryce has made 28 appearances for the Giants since making his debut last year, while Pearce-Paul has featured 38 times for...
Liverpool make Jude Bellingham top transfer target with Borussia Dortmund preparing for teenager's exit
Liverpool have made signing Jude Bellingham their priority for the summer transfer window, according to Sky Germany. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham has elevated his already burgeoning reputation with his performances for England at the World Cup in Qatar and is being chased by a host of top clubs. The German...
Cristiano Ronaldo 'miffed' at not starting for Portugal in huge World Cup win over Switzerland
Kaveh Solhekol felt Cristiano Ronaldo was 'miffed' at not starting for Portugal in their 6-1 win against Switzerland. The forward appeared to be showing his displeasure prior to coming on from the bench.
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
On the latest Sky Sports World Cup podcast, Ron Walker is joined by Rob Dorsett to look back on England's win over Senegal and ahead to their quarter-final with France. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
