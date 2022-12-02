ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Biden greets Prince William at JFK Library in Boston

By Brett Samuels
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3476LN_0jVgWsKD00

President Biden on Friday greeted the United Kingdom’s Prince William in Boston, where the president is attending a fundraiser and the prince was in town for a ceremony focused on climate change.

The two men spoke briefly outside of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before going inside for a private conversation.

“Where’s your top coat?” Biden asked as William approached without a jacket on a windy and chilly day.

William commented on the “spectacular setting” as the library overlooked the bay, but the two otherwise spoke out of earshot of reporters.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she expected that Biden and the royal couple would discuss “their shared climate goals, prioritization of mental health issues and decreasing the burden of the disease.”

Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Boston on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the U.S. to attend the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. William founded the Earthshot Prize, which rewards solutions to climate issues.

Prior to meeting with Biden, the royal couple had met with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) on Wednesday and attended a Boston Celtics game. The two also met at the JFK Library with Caroline Kennedy, the former president’s daughter and the U.S. ambassador to Australia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested for involvement in two fentanyl related deaths

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to two fentanyl overdoses that took place in the Monroe area. The overdoses resulted in the deaths of a Black male and White female, as well as the arrest of 47-year-old Jarrell Lee […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman accused of assaulting mother over food stamp card

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – -On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Monroe Police were called to a residence on South 8th Street due to a domestic disturbance. Officers then spoke with the victim who advised that their daughter, 18-year-old Sha’meka Ronesha White, allegedly assaulted the victim because of […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Former Interim Monroe Police chief’s termination upheld by court officials after 2020 police brutality incident

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the firing of the former chief of the Monroe Police Department, Reggie Brown, has been once again upheld by the fourth judicial court. Brown’s initial termination took place after he was accused of mishandling the police brutality case where Timothy Williams was the victim. On […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: 12-year-old boy shot five times in Calhoun County

Ed. Note: Calhoun County Sheriff’s officials originally misreported how many times the victim was shot. They said Monday that they have determined the victim was shot five times. This story has been updated to reflect that new information. Update as of 2:21 p.m. CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County sheriff’s office is continuing […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
MyArkLaMiss

Family argument lands Monroe man in jail; allegedly attempted to grab officer’s firearm during arrest

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Peach Street in Monroe, La. due to an argument that took place between 50-year-old Quandra R. Powell and his aunt. According to police, they were informed that Powell and […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies catch West Monroe man allegedly shoplifting from Academy Sporting Goods; also arrested for drug offense

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover theft operation at Academy Sporting Goods in West Monroe, La. During the investigation, deputies observed a male subject walking toward the entrance with a piece of clothing in his […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

US intelligence chief: Parents ‘should be’ concerned for kids’ privacy on TikTok

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines is warning parents about risks to their children’s data privacy on the social media platform TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. In an interview with NBC’s Andrea Mitchell at the Reagan National Defense Forum, Haines said it is “extraordinary” how adept the Chinese government is at […]
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive; reward offered to the public

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 39-year-old Damian Lamkin who is wanted for two counts of Residential Burglary, two counts of Breaking or Entering, two counts of First-Degree Criminal Mischief, two counts of Theft of Property, and 24 counts of Theft of Firearms. Lamkin is described as […]
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on “Cheers” and starred in films including “Look Who’s Talking,” died Monday. Alley died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter. Alley’s manager Donovan Daughtry confirmed the death in an […]
MyArkLaMiss

Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business. The guilty verdict came on the second day of deliberations following a trial in which the Trump Organization was accused of […]
MANHATTAN, NY
MyArkLaMiss

16-year-old student stabbed at Mendenhall High School

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County deputies are investigating after a 16-year-old female student was stabbed at Mendenhall High School. Investigators said they responded to the school just after 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6. They said school staff members had already separated two female students and secured the area. According to deputies, two […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Coach Prime announces he is taking the Colorado job

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has announced he is leaving Jackson State to be the next head coach of Colorado. Sanders has coached three seasons at JSU winning the SWAC Championship in the last two years. Rumors have swirled for weeks about if Sanders would leave Jackson. The news became official when […]
BOULDER, CO
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy