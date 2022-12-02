Read full article on original website
Card Chronicle
Louisville Handles SIU-Edwardsville 105-32
After you’ve been kicked around a little sometimes you just need a game to take a deep breath and get your mojo back. Granted SIUE is not quite the same caliber as #3 Ohio State but the Cards showed that they were absorbing the lessons of their losses and trying to correct them. At halftime they had scored 62 points which was not only a program record for points in a half but also more than they scored in the entire last game against MTSU.
Card Chronicle
Louisville football staff updates
It’s barely been more than 24 hours since Scott Satterfield shook the Derby City by bolting for Cincinnati, and already we’ve a handful of updates on the moves of several of his former staff members at U of L. Here’s what we know at the moment:. —As...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm addresses speculation regarding Louisville vacancy
Jeff Brohm was once again asked about the Louisville job. Brohm revealed that he knows just as much about it as the next guy. The question about it was asked at Monday’s press conference following the news that Purdue will head to the Citrus Bowl to face LSU. Brohm was asked about the Louisville job because former HC Scott Satterfield is now at Cincinnati.
Card Chronicle
Scott Satterfield leaving Louisville for Cincinnati
So, here’s one way you didn’t expect to start your week. Scott Satterfield is reportedly leaving Louisville to sign a six-year deal to become the next head coach at Cincinnati ... the team the Cardinals are set to face in the Fenway Bowl 12 days from now. He’ll replace Luke Fickell, who accepted the head coaching job at Wisconsin last week.
Former Louisville WR Dez Fitzpatrick Blasts Scott Satterfield
Upon hearing the news of the coach’s departure, the former Louisville receiver criticized him on the way out the door.
Louisville basketball gets slapped in the face with brutal NET rankings spot
Not that the Louisville Cardinals needed a reminder of how bad the season is going for them, but the first edition of the NET rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball campaign has just been released and Louisville basketball doesn’t look so good in it. per Brett Dawson of Courier Journal Sports.
Card Chronicle
EMERGENCY POD: Sattcinnati
Scott Satterfield is leaving Louisville for Cincinnati. Let’s discuss why this is far from the worst day in the world of Cardinal athletics.
Louisville Names Deion Branch as Interim Head Coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following the departure of head coach Scott Satterfield, the University of Louisville announced Monday that Deion Branch will serve as interim head coach of the Cardinals. Louisville athletic director Josh Heird made the announcement just hours after news broke that Satterfield would be leaving for the vacant...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm on the move? Social media reacts to key job opening up via coaching carousel
Jeff Brohm has produced a strong tenure in West Lafayette, going 36-34 overall and producing back-to-back 8-win seasons for Purdue. However, one key job opening up has lit a fire on social media. Early Monday morning, Cincinnati announced Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the new head coach of the...
Football World Shocked By Head Coach's Departure Monday
Monday morning, the Cincinnati Bearcats reportedly finalized their head coaching hire. It's a shocking one. Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield is leaving the ACC job for the Bearcats head coaching job. Brett McMurphy has confirmed the news. The football world is pretty shocked by the move. "In the end,...
Card Chronicle
Louisville lifeless once again in 80-53 loss to Miami
The start of ACC play did not spur a sudden jolt of inspiration for the 2022-23 Louisville men’s basketball team, which fell to Miami 80-53 Sunday afternoon inside the KFC Yum Center. Every time out seems to produce a new piece of history this season. The latest? Louisville has...
Card Chronicle
Seedy K’s GameCap: Miami (Fla)
One thing I’ve been up front about from the get go here is that I’m a fan first, reporter second. So, let’s start with the former. Your BW/LTCD has been at it a long time. Sunday was a first. As loathe as I am to admit it,...
Card Chronicle
Louisville Loses to MTSU 67-49
Losing one game by 20 to a highly ranked team is one thing. Losing the next game after that by 20 to an unranked team is another. Yes it’s December but there are problems that Louisville basketball needs to fix and soon. At the end of the first half...
Card Chronicle
Louisville AD Josh Heird releases statement on Scott Satterfield leaving
Louisville athletic director Josh Heird has issued the following statement on the news of head football coach Scott Satterfield leaving to accept the job at Cincinnati:. “We’re grateful to Scott for his dedication to our program and wish him well. We are always prepared to conduct head coaching searches, and we will begin a national search immediately to identify our next head coach. We will be looking for a tremendous leader who recognizes both the history and potential of Louisville Football and is committed longterm to helping the program reach new heights.”
wdrb.com
Kentucky Winter Weather Awareness Week
December 4-10, 2022 is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. The winter season can bring many different hazards and impacts to the region. Winter Weather Awareness week is your reminder that you need to be Weather Ready for all types of hazards, such as winter storms, snow squalls, ice storms, heavy rain and flooding, high winds, and even severe weather. All week long, the National Weather Service office in Louisville, KY will be sharing information on how to prepare for winter, which will be viewable on our social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter). Please Share/Retweet to share this knowledge with others.
WLKY.com
Authorities offering up to $20,000 reward each for two Louisville fugitives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal authorities are looking for two Louisville men on the run. Chicoby Summers, 27, and Jerlen Horton, 28, are wanted on federal drug charges, bond violation, and supervised release probation charges. Both men are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. The U.S. Marshals...
LMPD: Woman dies after three-vehicle collision on Buechel Bypass
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a car crash on Buechel Bypass around noon on Friday. Third Division officers say a passenger vehicle was headed northbound on Buechel Bypass when the driver, 74-year-old Karen Claxon, lost control of the vehicle. Police say Claxon drove...
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Must-Try & Best Breakfast Spots in Louisville, Kentucky
Local diners and coffee shops have become popular among tourists and locals in Louisville’s restaurant scene. They often offer a quick and easy breakfast option. These establishments are trendy on weekends and holidays when people want to meet for a meal before starting their day. Many of these establishments...
wdrb.com
158-acre historic southern Indiana farm to be transformed into public park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Floyd County farm is set to transform into a public park. The 158-acre Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property on State Road 64 near Georgetown, Indiana, includes a 1910s-era farmhouse and three barns. When the owner — Zelpha Schoen Mitsch — died in 2015, she left the farm...
wdrb.com
Police say argument over car keys led to man's murder in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man charged with the murder of another 21-year-old man in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood earlier this month faced a judge Wednesday morning. A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Montez Anthony. Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf set his bond at $750,000. On...
