After you’ve been kicked around a little sometimes you just need a game to take a deep breath and get your mojo back. Granted SIUE is not quite the same caliber as #3 Ohio State but the Cards showed that they were absorbing the lessons of their losses and trying to correct them. At halftime they had scored 62 points which was not only a program record for points in a half but also more than they scored in the entire last game against MTSU.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO