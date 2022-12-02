ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Louisville Handles SIU-Edwardsville 105-32

After you’ve been kicked around a little sometimes you just need a game to take a deep breath and get your mojo back. Granted SIUE is not quite the same caliber as #3 Ohio State but the Cards showed that they were absorbing the lessons of their losses and trying to correct them. At halftime they had scored 62 points which was not only a program record for points in a half but also more than they scored in the entire last game against MTSU.
Card Chronicle
Card Chronicle

Louisville football staff updates

It’s barely been more than 24 hours since Scott Satterfield shook the Derby City by bolting for Cincinnati, and already we’ve a handful of updates on the moves of several of his former staff members at U of L. Here’s what we know at the moment:. —As...
saturdaytradition.com
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm addresses speculation regarding Louisville vacancy

Jeff Brohm was once again asked about the Louisville job. Brohm revealed that he knows just as much about it as the next guy. The question about it was asked at Monday’s press conference following the news that Purdue will head to the Citrus Bowl to face LSU. Brohm was asked about the Louisville job because former HC Scott Satterfield is now at Cincinnati.
Card Chronicle
Card Chronicle

Scott Satterfield leaving Louisville for Cincinnati

So, here’s one way you didn’t expect to start your week. Scott Satterfield is reportedly leaving Louisville to sign a six-year deal to become the next head coach at Cincinnati ... the team the Cardinals are set to face in the Fenway Bowl 12 days from now. He’ll replace Luke Fickell, who accepted the head coaching job at Wisconsin last week.
Card Chronicle
Card Chronicle

EMERGENCY POD: Sattcinnati

Scott Satterfield is leaving Louisville for Cincinnati. Let’s discuss why this is far from the worst day in the world of Cardinal athletics.
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Names Deion Branch as Interim Head Coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following the departure of head coach Scott Satterfield, the University of Louisville announced Monday that Deion Branch will serve as interim head coach of the Cardinals. Louisville athletic director Josh Heird made the announcement just hours after news broke that Satterfield would be leaving for the vacant...
The Spun
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Head Coach's Departure Monday

Monday morning, the Cincinnati Bearcats reportedly finalized their head coaching hire. It's a shocking one. Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield is leaving the ACC job for the Bearcats head coaching job. Brett McMurphy has confirmed the news. The football world is pretty shocked by the move. "In the end,...
Card Chronicle
Card Chronicle

Louisville lifeless once again in 80-53 loss to Miami

The start of ACC play did not spur a sudden jolt of inspiration for the 2022-23 Louisville men’s basketball team, which fell to Miami 80-53 Sunday afternoon inside the KFC Yum Center. Every time out seems to produce a new piece of history this season. The latest? Louisville has...
Card Chronicle
Card Chronicle

Seedy K’s GameCap: Miami (Fla)

One thing I’ve been up front about from the get go here is that I’m a fan first, reporter second. So, let’s start with the former. Your BW/LTCD has been at it a long time. Sunday was a first. As loathe as I am to admit it,...
Card Chronicle
Card Chronicle

Louisville Loses to MTSU 67-49

Losing one game by 20 to a highly ranked team is one thing. Losing the next game after that by 20 to an unranked team is another. Yes it’s December but there are problems that Louisville basketball needs to fix and soon. At the end of the first half...
Card Chronicle
Card Chronicle

Louisville AD Josh Heird releases statement on Scott Satterfield leaving

Louisville athletic director Josh Heird has issued the following statement on the news of head football coach Scott Satterfield leaving to accept the job at Cincinnati:. “We’re grateful to Scott for his dedication to our program and wish him well. We are always prepared to conduct head coaching searches, and we will begin a national search immediately to identify our next head coach. We will be looking for a tremendous leader who recognizes both the history and potential of Louisville Football and is committed longterm to helping the program reach new heights.”
wdrb.com
wdrb.com

Kentucky Winter Weather Awareness Week

December 4-10, 2022 is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. The winter season can bring many different hazards and impacts to the region. Winter Weather Awareness week is your reminder that you need to be Weather Ready for all types of hazards, such as winter storms, snow squalls, ice storms, heavy rain and flooding, high winds, and even severe weather. All week long, the National Weather Service office in Louisville, KY will be sharing information on how to prepare for winter, which will be viewable on our social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter). Please Share/Retweet to share this knowledge with others.
gotodestinations.com
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Must-Try & Best Breakfast Spots in Louisville, Kentucky

Local diners and coffee shops have become popular among tourists and locals in Louisville’s restaurant scene. They often offer a quick and easy breakfast option. These establishments are trendy on weekends and holidays when people want to meet for a meal before starting their day. Many of these establishments...
LOUISVILLE, KY

