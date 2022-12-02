Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
NASDAQ
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of the electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to the broad market indexes, which were declining on renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation. The EV stock was down...
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: TJX,HIG,GEF,CNMD,DTM
The TJX Companies today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.295 per share payable March 2, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 9, 2023. The Hanover Insurance Group announced today its board of directors has approved an increase in the company's quarterly dividend...
NASDAQ
Syndax Pharma Prices Public Offering Of About 6.82 Mln Shares At $22.00/shr
(RTTNews) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) said that it has priced an underwritten public offering of about 6.82 million shares of its common stock at $22.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $150.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Syndax.
NASDAQ
After Golden Cross, Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
From a technical perspective, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. AEIS's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world. There's a reason...
NASDAQ
After Golden Cross, MannKind (MNKD)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
After reaching an important support level, MannKind Corporation (MNKD) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. MNKD recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that...
NASDAQ
HYG: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: HYG) where we have detected an approximate $404.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 245,200,000 to 250,600,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of HYG, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 12/06/2022: VAC, BKE, SIG
Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.8%. In company news, Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) slid 3.1% after the hospitality chain priced a $500 million private placement of...
NASDAQ
Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Graphic Packaging (GPK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 12/06/2022: GTLB, SONY, DQ, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.01%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.24% higher recently. GitLab (GTLB) was gaining more than 14% after saying its Q3 non-GAAP loss narrowed to $0.10 per share from a per-share loss of...
NASDAQ
Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Avid Bioservices (CDMO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.10 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this contract manufacturer would post...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
NASDAQ
Is AES (AES) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AES (AES) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Upcoming Dividend Run For SRE?
This morning a "Potential Dividend Run Alert" went out for Sempra (NYSE: SRE), at our DividendChannel.com Dividend Alerts service (a free email alerts feature). Let's look at the situation in greater detail, shall we?. First of all, what is a "Dividend Run" anyway? This is an interesting concept which we...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Retain Hologic (HOLX) Stock For Now
Hologic, Inc. HOLX is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its continued strength in the Breast Health arm. The optimism led by a solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 performance and its growth initiatives are expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and revenues impacted by COVID-19-related uncertainties are a headwind.
NASDAQ
First Week of April 2023 Options Trading For Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGIT)
Investors in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (Symbol: VGIT) saw new options begin trading this week, for the April 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 136 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the VGIT options chain for the new April 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Tuesday 12/6 Insider Buying Report: BX, SLRC
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Friday, Blackstone's Director, Ruth Porat, made a $1.67M buy of BX, purchasing...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGM Resorts International, Dick's Sporting Goods and SpartanNash
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/22, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), and SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGM Resorts International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0025 on 12/15/22, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4875 on 12/30/22, and SpartanNash Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of MGM's recent stock price of $38.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.01%, so look for shares of MGM Resorts International to trade 0.01% lower — all else being equal — when MGM shares open for trading on 12/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for DKS to open 0.42% lower in price and for SPTN to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Performance Food (PFGC) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
NASDAQ
Centene (CNC) Concludes Magellan Rx Divestment to Prime
Centene Corporation CNC announced that it concluded the Magellan Rx divestiture to Prime Therapeutics LLC. Centene received Magellan Rx while purchasing Magellan Health in January 2022. The divestment has been completed within the scheduled time. Despite Magellan Rx being equipped with cutting-edge capabilities, Centene decided to divest the business to...
Comments / 0