Pinellas County deputy who let former Tampa police chief out of traffic stop won't be disciplined
A former sergeant told CNN that it's normal for law enforcement officers to let each other go during traffic violations.
Memes shared within Tampa Police Department show staff celebrating chief's resignation over golf cart scandal
In one meme, O'Connor is photoshopped to appear at a DMV, finally getting a license plate for her golf cart
Tampa police chief resigns after dodging traffic ticket
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The police chief in Tampa, Florida, resigned Monday after using her position to escape a ticket during a traffic stop involving a golf cart driven by her husband. Mary O’Connor submitted her resignation after an internal affairs review found she violated police department policy during...
Tampa police chief Mary O’Connor resigns after video shows her flashing badge during traffic stop
The Tampa Police Department chief seen on video flashing her badge in hopes of being let off during a traffic stop has resigned at the request of the Florida city's mayor.
St. Pete man attacks child while saying racial slur
A St. Pete man was arrested Monday after attacking a child on a public bus while calling them a racial slur, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Woman dies after Tampa shooting; gunman at large
Tampa police said they are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and later died from her injuries.
School bus crashes with students on board, Tampa authorities say
A school bus carrying an unknown number of students crashed in Hillsborough County Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed with News Channel 8.
Clearwater woman arrested for setting own house on fire, killing 2 cats
Clearwater police arrested a St. Petersburg woman who is accused of setting her own house on fire late Thursday morning.
Woman Dies After Being Shot In Tampa On Sunday, Police Seeking Tips
TAMPA, Fla. – A woman has died after a shooting that happened on Sunday, and police are searching for the suspect. Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 1900 block of W. Main St just after 6:30 PM Sunday. Before
Fatal crash in Hillsborough County leads to vehicular homicide arrest: FHP
A fatal crash in Hillsborough County led to the arrest of a Tampa driver, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Manatee commissioner charged with DUI after crashing into tree wants body camera video tossed
BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse wants body camera footage with statements he made to a lieutenant following a suspected DUI crash to be tossed in his upcoming court case. The request to suppress his statements, which also includes footage from a body camera worn by the...
Deputies investigate shooting near Brandon Costco; 1 hurt, 1 detained
One person was hospitalized and another is in custody following a shooting that occurred in Brandon Monday morning, authorities said.
Thieves targeting Hillsborough businesses, make off with thousands in equipment
It's officially the season for holiday grinches and one Plant City business owner knows all too well after being targeted by thieves twice in the last week.
fox13news.com
HCSO: Armed suspect injured when gun accidentally fires at Tampa truck stop
TAMPA, Fla. - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after deputies say his firearm accidentally discharged while he was being taken into custody Saturday night. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a truck stop located at 6503 North US Highway 301 around 8 p.m. for reports of a suspicious person brandishing a firearm.
Man dies in apparent suicide on I-75 in Sarasota, troopers say
A deadly crash shut down part of Interstate 75 in Sarasota on Tuesday afternoon.
Tampa Woman Killed When Drunk Driver Crashes Into Her Car, Ejecting Her From Vehicle
TAMPA, Fla. – A 38-year-old Tampa woman was killed in a DUI crash that happened around 9:00 pm on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a pickup truck, driven by 26-year-old Chad Wesley Waddell, was traveling southbound on 50th Street North, approaching the
Deputies: Man shot by own gun while being detained at Tampa Truck Stop
TAMPA, Fla. — A man was shot by his own gun when it accidentally went off as he was being detained by Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies, according to a release from the agency. Deputies said they were called around 8 p.m. Saturday to the Tampa Truck Stop located on...
Pasco student arrested for bringing knife to school, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday for bringing a knife on campus, according to authorities.
fox13news.com
Road rage shooting in Brandon sends one person to the hospital, deputies say
BRANDON, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies say a road rage incident led to one person being hospitalized. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred before 6 a.m. in the area of State Road 60 and Interstate 75. Deputies said they are still in the early stages of the investigation....
Body found next to Tampa Family Dollar
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a man's death after his body was found next to a local Family Dollar.
