HCSO: Armed suspect injured when gun accidentally fires at Tampa truck stop

TAMPA, Fla. - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after deputies say his firearm accidentally discharged while he was being taken into custody Saturday night. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a truck stop located at 6503 North US Highway 301 around 8 p.m. for reports of a suspicious person brandishing a firearm.
