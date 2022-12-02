ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

LL Cool J Set To Be Honored At 5th Annual Urban One Honors

By teale greene
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bI0FU_0jVgDncf00

Last week, Urban One announced the return of the annual URBAN ONE HONORS for the fifth year in Atlanta, Ga. Taped on Friday, December 2, the two-hour telecast will air on January 16, 2023. The MLK Jr. Day airing, hosted by RnB heartthrob Tank, can be watched exclusively on TV One and Cleo TV.

This year’s theme “Celebrating Icons of the Culture,” will honor the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to entertainment, media, music, education, and the community. Included as one of the honorees is hip-hop legend LL Cool J.

The 2x GRAMMY and NAACP Image Award winner will receive the “Entertainment Icon” honor for his many contributions to the culture (including but not limited to the timeless classic that is “I Need Love”).

David Mann and his wife, Grammy award-winning singer Tamela Mann, are set to receive the Inspirational Impact honors for their influence in community and entertainment. Urban One will also be handing out awards incising the first-ever Phoenix Honor, the Lifetime Achievement Honor, and the Music Innovation Honor.

Vocal queen Keke Wyatt will be performing at the star-studded event, along with the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop tribute performed by DJ Spinderella, Monie Love, and Doug E. Fresh. We can also expect special appearances by Rev. Run and Lamman Rucker. Grammy Award-winning singer and actress LeToya Luckett will host a special backstage pass segment, featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters.

The 5th annual Urban One Honors will definitely be a show worth watching. Will you be tuning in?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

INTERVIEW: Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ celebrates its 100th episode!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A major milestone is coming for a show filmed right here in Atlanta! Tyler Perry’s Sistas is celebrating its 100th episode tomorrow on BET. The show follows “single Black females navigating their ‘complicated love life,’ careers, and friendship.”. Cast member...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

R&B Experience rocks Atlanta, Bobby Brown, Xscape, Silk lead the way

R&B singer and former Atlanta resident Bobby Brown had to stop his set for a moment to get a towel. A few songs into his time on stage he was sweating up a storm. “It’s hot up here,” he said. Brown was wearing a blue leather shirt and matching pants. “Maybe it’s the leather. I […] The post R&B Experience rocks Atlanta, Bobby Brown, Xscape, Silk lead the way appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA STATE
thesource.com

Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee & Music Executive Mel Carter Become the Largest Black-Owned Franchise at Bojangles

Coach K, a top music executive, and Mel Carter, an executive at Warner Records, signed a development agreement with Bojangles. Coach K, who brought hip-hop to the likes Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and others, teamed up with Mel Carter, who recently debuted his own label, Second Estate Records, for the venture. Carter previously worked for Republic Records as SVP of A&R.
ATLANTA, GA
Kennardo G. James

This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why

This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Quality Control's Coach K Is Now Part Owner Of Bojangles

Quality Control Music‘s co-founder Coach K is upping his business portfolio as one of the new owners of Bojangles, one of the south’s most popular restaurant chains. Coach K (real name Kevin Lee) and Warner Records music executive Mel Carter are part owners of Melanbo, which has struck up a development agreement with the food franchise, making their company the largest Black-owned franchise within Bojangles.
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

MISSING: RCSO searching for 18 y.o. last seen in Atlanta

AUGUSTA/ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate missing teenager. 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on November 30th, at 12:30 AM getting on a Southeastern Stages bus bound for Atlanta. Javon arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus […]
ATLANTA, GA
NBC News

HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting

When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy