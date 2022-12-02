Read full article on original website
Parasites Make Grey Wolves More Likely to Become Pack Leaders
Scientists already know that the parasite Toxoplasma gondii can influence animal behavior. For example, rodents infected with the parasite are less fearful around predators, according to National Geographic’s Mary Bates. Now, in a new study published in Communications Biology, researchers have teased out the parasite’s influence on grey wolves...
Remains of Last Surviving Tasmanian Tiger Discovered in Museum Cabinet
For decades, the world thought that Benjamin—an often-photographed male thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger, who died in captivity at the Beaumaris Zoo in Hobart, Tasmania—was the last surviving member of the species. But new research suggests another thylacine, an older female, lived longer than Benjamin and was the true last-known Tasmanian tiger (Thylacinus cynocephalus) in existence.
U.S. Faces Bomb-Sniffing Dog Shortage
Humans have relied on dogs’ excellent sense of smell for centuries. The animals have been used to detect diseases like Covid and find drugs and bodies. But in the last few years, the U.S. has faced a shortage of canines trained to sniff out bombs—an issue that has gotten worse because of the pandemic.
