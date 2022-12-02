ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

BRO Exclusive: Tyger Campbell Talks Steph Curry Mode, UCLA Legacy, Sixth Year Potential, More

UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell talked with BRO's Dave Woods for 15 minutes about a variety of topics, including his feelings about going Steph Curry mode, what he wants his legacy to be at UCLA, how NIL has impacted his time at UCLA, his early thoughts on returning for a sixth year, and more. This interview was facilitated thanks to the Men of Westwood NIL Collective. To contribute to the Collective, please go here. 100% of proceeds to go UCLA men's basketball players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Offers Transfer Defensive Lineman

UCLA has offered Tulsa defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow. The 6-4, 286-pounder, as a grad transfer, will have one more year of eligibility in 2023. He had a total of 44 tackles this season, 8 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. In five years at Tulsa, he's played in 39 games, started 22, including all 12 this season. He earned second-team American Conference.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC linebacker Ralen Goforth enters transfer portal

USC fourth-year junior linebacker Ralen Goforth has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Goforth appeared in 11 games for the Trojans this season and is eighth on the team with 43 tackles. He also had an interception returned for a touchdown against Rice and a fumble recovery against Notre Dame. Goforth,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Rose Bowl 2023: Penn State's James Franklin, Utah's Kyle Whittingham expect 'great game,' address opt-outs

Penn State's meeting with Utah in the Rose Bowl is expected to be one of college football's best games during the postseason. The Nittany Lions' James Franklin and the Utes' Kyle Whittingham would not argue that point. The matchup of 10-win teams in Pasadena, California, marks a return trip to the game for the Utes, who took out USC over the weekend to win the Pac-12 Championship Game.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

USC football offers Alabama transfer cornerback Khyree Jackson

Head coach Lincoln Riley and USC football made an early official offer in the winter Transfer Portal window to Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson. Jackson has picked up portal offers from Oregon, Rutgers, Kentucky, Maryland and Penn State. Jackson noted those offers, including USC, came when he initially entered the portal on Nov. 23, but withdrew due to him not being a graduate transfer. He re-entered on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Tate Romney adds his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal

Another day, another BYU player has entered the transfer portal. Today, it's freshman Tate Romney who has entered the Transfer Portal, per 247Sports sources. Romney, who used a redshirt this year, will have four years of eligibility at his new school of choice. The former Chandler High School standout is expected to generate a ton of interest from schools in the West.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Heupel makes in-home visit with five-star Vols QB commit Nico Iamaleava

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has already traveled to multiple states to visit with some of the Vols' commitments and targets during the first full week of the contact period leading up to Early Signing Day. He made it to the West Coast on Tuesday for an in-home visit with the coveted quarterback who has been the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class for months.
LONG BEACH, CA
247Sports

247Sports

64K+
Followers
404K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy