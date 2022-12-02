Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Related
NHL
Final Buzzer: Unlucky Seven
Kraken fall behind 3-1 in seven seconds of the middle period, never recovering and losing 4-2 to visiting Original Six franchise Montreal. Shane Wright scores first NHL goal. On a night when 2022 first-round draft choice Shane Wright scored his first-ever NHL goal, the Kraken couldn't follow through with a win to cap the moment. One night after blowing a four-goal lead and ultimately the game in Vancouver, the Montreal Canadiens protected a three-goal lead built up late second period for a 4-2 victory.
NHL
Blackhawks at Devils
BLACKHAWKS (7-13-4) at DEVILS (20-4-1) 7 p.m. ET; MSG, NBCSCH, ESPN+, SN NOW. Andreas Athanasiou -- Jonathan Toews -- Patrick Kane. Jujhar Khaira -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell. Boris Katchouk -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson. Jack Johnson -- Seth Jones. Filip Roos -- Connor Murphy. Jake McCabe --...
NHL
Jack Matier Invited to Canadian National Junior Team Selection Camp
Preds Defensive Prospect Holds 26 Points (9g-17a) in 25 Games with Ottawa 67s (OHL) Nashville Predators prospect Jack Matier could represent his home country on the world stage once more this winter. The 19-year-old defenseman, selected by Nashville in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, will...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Earn Dramatic OT Win on Strome's Clinching Goal
With the win, the Ducks have earned points in two of their last three games (1-1-1) and improved to 7-17-3 (17 points) on the season. Strome, Adam Henrique, Max Comtois and Brett Leason scored for Anaheim. Seven Ducks added assists, including Frank Vatrano and Cam Fowler on Strome's winning goal.
NHL
'A GOOD CHALLENGE'
Kevin Rooney working hard to improve faceoffs as Flames' fourth line looks to expand role. Depending on who you talk to, it's the most important or least important stat in hockey. But whichever side you happen to fall on, the two parties can at least agree on this: Fifty percent...
NHL
Statement from the Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens release a statement on the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. On the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, we reflect on the lives that were shattered 33 years ago in one of the worst mass shootings in Canadian history. Our thoughts are with the 14 women who lost their lives on December 6, 1989, at École Polytechnique, as well as with their families, friends, and the survivors of that tragedy.
NHL
Sharks Recall Eetu Makiniemi From San Jose Barracuda
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Eetu Makiniemi from the San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda). Makiniemi, 23, has gone 6-4-1 with one shutout in 12 appearances with the Barracuda this season. The Vantaa, Finland native touts a...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Islanders
BLUES The St. Louis Blues looked like they were going to put their recent struggles behind them, scoring three goals in the second period to take the lead at Madison Square Garden. A couple of tough plays is all it took, however, for the Rangers to get back in the game and give the Blues their fourth straight loss.
NHL
Nils Lundkvist is back after a reset and with a good growth mindset
It's been a whirlwind few months for Nils Lundkvist. He was traded to the Stars from the Rangers, earned a spot in the lineup, and played in the first 22 games this season. Although he sat out the past three as a healthy scratch, it's not the worst thing in the world. The 22-year-old received a chance to watch and reset, and that can be a good thing.
NHL
State Your Case: Is Matthews or Robertson more prolific?
NHL.com writers debate the scoring ability of Maple Leafs center, Stars forward entering game in Dallas. When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SNO, SN NOW), it will feature two of the best young forwards in Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Stars forward Jason Robertson.
NHL
Flyers Farm Report: 3 Stars of the Week
The Flyers' affiliate in the American Hockey League, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (9-8-2) are coming off a split in a weekend set of back-to-back games at the Bojangles Coliseum against the Charlotte Checkers (12-6-3). Ian Laperriere's team captured a 3-2 regulation victory last Friday before Charlotte captured the return match the next evening, 6-4.
NHL
Stephenson making most of opportunity with Golden Knights
The four-year-old, who had already been rollerblading for more than a year, wanted nothing more than to play on a hockey team, nothing more than to skate and score and play. However, five was the minimum age for hockey in Canada. And he wasn't that, not yet. "At four, he...
NHL
2022 SEAHAC: Can You Dig It?
All-day hockey analytics conference deeply informs sold-out crowd with impressive input from Kraken hockey operations, nine other NHL teams. It's available to watch online. When fans consider hockey analytics, they no doubt think statistics, numbers, data, all things math and science. This past Saturday's 2022 SEAHAC analytics conference highlighted the vital human element of digging deeper into hockey performance. More than three dozen presenters spoke to 250 attendees about the latest research, on-ice theorems and, most strikingly, their careers and lives in hockey.
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/5
For the second consecutive week, the Kings went 1-1-1 in their three scheduled games. Now 27 games into the 82-game season, the Kings hold a 13-10-4 record and remain third in the Pacific Division, trailing the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken. Picking up three of a possible six points, the Kings did so in unique fashion. Having played in a 17-goal game, a multi-goal comeback and a tightly contested battle, Kings fans were treated to numerous types of hockey and plenty of drama.
NHL
LA Kings @ Ottawa Senators: How to Watch
Kings kick off a six-game road trip beginning in Canada's capital. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Ottawa Senators:. Where: Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa, Ontario) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Senators: 10 -...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs Sabres
Columbus finishes the second half of a back-to-back tonight against Buffalo on national TV. With a 1-4-1 record in their last six games, the Blue Jackets will look to get some traction going tonight when they welcome Buffalo to Nationwide Arena for their first meeting of the season with the Sabres. Columbus plays three home games in the next five days before heading out for five road games in six before the Christmas holiday break. The team's moms also will be in town for the last game of the moms trip.
NHL
'Lifetime hockey fan' Weir enjoys Bell Centre visit
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens rolled out the red carpet for golfer Mike Weir last week at the Bell Centre before he was named captain of the International Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup. The eight-time PGA Tour winner watched last Tuesday's morning skate with general manager Kent Hughes and assistant...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Coyotes
The Oilers welcome Zack Kassian back to Oil Country when the Coyotes visit Rogers Place on Wednesday night. The Edmonton Oilers will welcome Zack Kassian and the Arizona Coyotes to Rogers Place on Wednesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio...
NHL
How the Great Wayne Gretzky Created a Devils Fan | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler on the Devils game he will never forget. As far as I could determine, my younger son, Simon, never had any intentions of becoming a Devils fan until an afternoon during the winter of 1983-84. If anything, it made more geographic sense for him to root for the...
NHL
Ducks Claim Center Megna on Waivers from Colorado
The Ducks have claimed center Jayson Megna on waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. Megna, 32 (2/1/90), has scored 10-15=25 points with 36 penalty minutes (PIM) in 162 career NHL games with Colorado (2019-22), Vancouver (2016-18), New York Rangers (2015-16) and Pittsburgh (2013-15). He appeared in 14 games with the Avalanche this season, while he set single-season career highs in points (4-4=8), goals, assists and games (58) in 2016-17 with Vancouver.
Comments / 0