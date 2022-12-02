Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Jury finds Trump Organization guilty on all counts in tax fraud trial
A jury in New York has found that the Trump Organization is guilty of all charges stemming from an investigation into a years-long tax fraud scheme. NBC's Ron Allen has details on the charges and verdict.Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Guilty: Trump Org. convicted, victorious NY D.A. speaks out
In his first interview moments after The Trump Org was convicted on all 17 counts, New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.” Trump’s entire company found guilty of criminal tax fraud, conspiracy and falsifying records. It’s a major blow to Trump's company and a vindication for District Attorney Bragg, who led this prosecution. Bragg tells Melber the conviction is “consequential in a number of ways” calling it a “case about cheating, lying, and greed” adding there is “one standard of justice for all.” Bragg adding: “the investigation is ongoing” and "there may be other moments we can report out publicly...with regards to Mr. Trump."Dec. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
How to understand the New York investigations of and cases against Donald Trump
Rebecca Roiphe, former assistant district attorney for Manhattan, talks with Rachel Maddow about the difference between the New York attorney general and the New York district attorney, and what it means that a former Justice Department prosecutor has joined the district attorney's investigation. Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Criminal case against Trump Org goes to jury; NYDA probe of Trump adds fmr. DOJ prosecutor
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
MSNBC
Trump’s 3rd presidential run is off to a disastrous start – but he will “respect no laws” other than his own
When Donald Trump took his oath of office at his inauguration in 2017, he vowed to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Now, he’s suggesting that the country should terminate “all rules…even those found in the Constitution” in his ongoing scheme to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. “This is somebody who has an autocratic personality,” says Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of the book “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.” Trump is the focus of multiple investigations that have been closing in on him, and he’s faced a devastating series of legal setbacks in recent weeks. And at the same time, he’s escalated his rhetoric and language. “He’d be very happy to destroy everything that he feels has wronged him,” Ben-Ghiat says.Dec. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump WH aide to MSNBC: Violent insurrection was 'criminal'
Donald Trump is under fire for saying the Constitution should be terminated because of the 2020 election. Marc Lotter, one of the highest ranking Trump White House officials, joins "The Beat with Ari Melber" for a wide-ranging interview. From the controversial Constitution comment, to the insurrection, to Trump's losing streak. Lotter, who worked for Vice President Pence, is also asked if he agrees with his former boss that Trump "endangered" his life on January 6th. Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Warnock loss extends list of Trump-backed candidate failures
Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News correspondent, reports live from a somber Walker headquarters and notes the list of candidates endorsed by Donald Trump who were rejected in general elections. Dec. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Trump’s latest confession could help federal prosecutors
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes former President Donald Trump’s latest social media rant advocating for terminating the Constitution and blaming his election loss on Twitter forbidding voters from seeing pictures of Hunter Biden naked.Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Why a new hire in a New York district attorney’s office matters
The list of Donald Trump’s legal troubles is so long that it’s easy to forget about the Manhattan district attorney’s office investigation into the former president and his controversial family business. Yesterday, as The New York Times reported, that probe took a rather serious turn when the introduction of a new hire.
MSNBC
Trump bomb rattles GOP, threatens McCarthy power play
Veteran democratic strategist James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the intense race for Speaker of the House, with Kevin McCarthy’s bid increasingly under threat. Carville previously predicted on “The Beat” that “the next Speaker of the House may not be a member of the House.” Now, with more members of the GOP spreading talk of an outsider candidate, Carville adds: “McCarthy is going to have trouble holding that whole caucus together.”Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Supreme Court hears arguments in case over web designer's refusal to work on same-sex weddings
MSNBC
As Trump’s image fizzles, Obama tribute makes waves | MSNBC
NY born painter Jean-Michel Basquiat upended the art world during his vivid, experimental, and tragically brief career and life. His original style tackled themes from Black identity, urban decay and racism to rich liberal hypocrisy. After his death, his legacy has only grown, including record-breaking auction prices for some of his paintings. Basquiat’s sisters, Jeanine Heriveaux and Lisane Basquiat join MSNBC anchor Ari Melber to discuss his life and legacy, along with the artist's friend, veteran music journalist Fab 5 Freddy. This is an excerpt of the full conversation, also available on YouTube: bit.ly/thebeatwithari Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
White House calls on GOP leaders to denounce Trump comments on terminating Constitution
The Biden administration has released a statement calling on Republican leaders to denounce a statement former President Trump made on Truth Social about terminating the Constitution. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.Dec. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Hayes: Supreme Court conservative majority is ‘high council of Fox News viewers’
“Because the conservative majority has tossed away all pretense of being anything other than, essentially, a high council of Fox News viewers, they decided her case should be heard before the Supreme Court,” says Chris Hayes on the Colorado web designer case. Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Thompson says Jan. 6 committee has made decision on criminal referrals
Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., has told reporters that the January 6 committee has made a decision on making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice as part of their investigation. NBC's Garrett Haake reports from Capitol Hill.Dec. 6, 2022.
Cawthorn broke rules over ‘meme’ crypto, told to pay $14K
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Departing U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has been told to pay over $14,000 to charity after the House Ethics Committee found he financially benefited while purchasing a cryptocurrency that he was promoting and violated conflict of interest rules. The investigation examined the one-term Republican’s purchase of LGB Coin, named […]
MSNBC
Rep. Aguilar: Funding for Covid, Ukraine aid the important priority for December
Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., is the newly-elected Democratic Caucus Chairman, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss taking on the highest-level job ever held by a Latino in the House.Dec. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Maddow: Voters teach GOP the lessons they won't learn on their own
Rachel Maddow points out that regardless of whether the Republican Party draws the correct lessons from their midterm losses, voters will continue to force the matter. Dec. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Pence says he’s still deciding whether to testify in federal Jan. 6 investigation
Former Vice President Pence told Fox News he’s in touch with the Justice Department but doubled down on his criticism of the Jan. 6 Committee. Politico White House reporter Eugene Daniels shares why Pence is “trying to thread the needle” with his comments about the insurrection.Dec. 5, 2022.
