New York State

MSNBC

Guilty: Trump Org. convicted, victorious NY D.A. speaks out

In his first interview moments after The Trump Org was convicted on all 17 counts, New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.” Trump’s entire company found guilty of criminal tax fraud, conspiracy and falsifying records. It’s a major blow to Trump's company and a vindication for District Attorney Bragg, who led this prosecution. Bragg tells Melber the conviction is “consequential in a number of ways” calling it a “case about cheating, lying, and greed” adding there is “one standard of justice for all.” Bragg adding: “the investigation is ongoing” and "there may be other moments we can report out publicly...with regards to Mr. Trump."Dec. 7, 2022.
NEW YORK STATE
MSNBC

Trump’s 3rd presidential run is off to a disastrous start – but he will “respect no laws” other than his own

When Donald Trump took his oath of office at his inauguration in 2017, he vowed to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Now, he’s suggesting that the country should terminate “all rules…even those found in the Constitution” in his ongoing scheme to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. “This is somebody who has an autocratic personality,” says Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of the book “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.” Trump is the focus of multiple investigations that have been closing in on him, and he’s faced a devastating series of legal setbacks in recent weeks. And at the same time, he’s escalated his rhetoric and language. “He’d be very happy to destroy everything that he feels has wronged him,” Ben-Ghiat says.Dec. 4, 2022.
MSNBC

Trump WH aide to MSNBC: Violent insurrection was 'criminal'

Donald Trump is under fire for saying the Constitution should be terminated because of the 2020 election. Marc Lotter, one of the highest ranking Trump White House officials, joins "The Beat with Ari Melber" for a wide-ranging interview. From the controversial Constitution comment, to the insurrection, to Trump's losing streak. Lotter, who worked for Vice President Pence, is also asked if he agrees with his former boss that Trump "endangered" his life on January 6th. Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC

Lawrence: Trump’s latest confession could help federal prosecutors

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes former President Donald Trump’s latest social media rant advocating for terminating the Constitution and blaming his election loss on Twitter forbidding voters from seeing pictures of Hunter Biden naked.Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC

Why a new hire in a New York district attorney’s office matters

The list of Donald Trump’s legal troubles is so long that it’s easy to forget about the Manhattan district attorney’s office investigation into the former president and his controversial family business. Yesterday, as The New York Times reported, that probe took a rather serious turn when the introduction of a new hire.
MANHATTAN, NY
MSNBC

Trump bomb rattles GOP, threatens McCarthy power play

Veteran democratic strategist James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the intense race for Speaker of the House, with Kevin McCarthy’s bid increasingly under threat. Carville previously predicted on “The Beat” that “the next Speaker of the House may not be a member of the House.” Now, with more members of the GOP spreading talk of an outsider candidate, Carville adds: “McCarthy is going to have trouble holding that whole caucus together.”Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC

As Trump’s image fizzles, Obama tribute makes waves | MSNBC

NY born painter Jean-Michel Basquiat upended the art world during his vivid, experimental, and tragically brief career and life. His original style tackled themes from Black identity, urban decay and racism to rich liberal hypocrisy. After his death, his legacy has only grown, including record-breaking auction prices for some of his paintings. Basquiat’s sisters, Jeanine Heriveaux and Lisane Basquiat join MSNBC anchor Ari Melber to discuss his life and legacy, along with the artist's friend, veteran music journalist Fab 5 Freddy. This is an excerpt of the full conversation, also available on YouTube: bit.ly/thebeatwithari Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC

Thompson says Jan. 6 committee has made decision on criminal referrals

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., has told reporters that the January 6 committee has made a decision on making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice as part of their investigation. NBC's Garrett Haake reports from Capitol Hill.Dec. 6, 2022.
WNCT

Cawthorn broke rules over ‘meme’ crypto, told to pay $14K

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Departing U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has been told to pay over $14,000 to charity after the House Ethics Committee found he financially benefited while purchasing a cryptocurrency that he was promoting and violated conflict of interest rules. The investigation examined the one-term Republican’s purchase of LGB Coin, named […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

