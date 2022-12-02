Illinois: Rockford

- #86 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 49.1°F

- Average daily maximum: 59.2°F

- Average daily minimum: 39.2°F

While Chicago may be the Windy City, it isn't Illinois' coldest; Rockford, about 90 miles to the northwest, can claim that honor. Despite the cold, the city's downtown is a place bustling with activity. The River District, named for its location on the Rock River, boasts everything from museums and cultural activities to fine cuisine and entertainment. Audiophiles may be familiar with Rockford as home to the legendary rock band Cheap Trick.