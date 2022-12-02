ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Vermont: Burlington

By vermontalm // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okfza_0jVg8s4c00

- #48 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 45.8°F

- Average daily maximum: 55.2°F

- Average daily minimum: 36.6°F

Vermont's largest and coldest city is located on the shore of Lake Champlain, which provides visitors with a plethora of activities, particularly in the summer. During winter, skiing, ice skating, and snowshoeing are common pastimes. Burlington was also the home of Revolutionary War hero Ethan Allen.

You may also like: County with the most severe weather in every state

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy