Georgia: Athens

- #198 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 62.5°F

- Average daily maximum: 73.6°F

- Average daily minimum: 51.5°F

Athens, located near the North Georgia Mountains, is the Peach State's coldest city. It is home to the University of Georgia whose football team is often among the top in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). Antebellum architecture is still prominent in Athens, and the city is also home to a lively music scene.

You may also like: Windiest states in America