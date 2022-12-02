ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia: Lynchburg

By Canva
 4 days ago

- #153 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 55.5°F

- Average daily maximum: 67°F

- Average daily minimum: 44.1°F

Lynchburg, known as the "City of Seven Hills," is located near the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's a very active city owing, at least in part, to the fact that it is home to multiple colleges and universities. The city began as a ferry landing in the mid-1700s and was named after John Lynch, a ferry operator who owned the land that would one day become a vibrant city.

