- #15 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 37.4°F

- Average daily maximum: 48.7°F

- Average daily minimum: 26.2°F

International Falls, Minnesota, is known as the "Icebox of the Nation" because its winter temperatures often are the lowest of the lower 48 states. International Falls celebrates this reputation with the annual "Icebox Days Celebration," which features unique events like frozen turkey bowling and a toilet seat toss.