Connecticut: Hartford

By Jennifer Yakey-Ault // Shutterstock
- #108 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 51.1°F

- Average daily maximum: 60.7°F

- Average daily minimum: 41.6°F

Connecticut's coldest city, Hartford, is also its capital. Hartford is steeped in history and is home to many monuments and historical sites dating back to the colonial days. With temperatures tending to dip into the lower 40s, cold-weather enthusiasts can hit the slopes, go ice skating or partake in other winter activities. Visitors can also head downtown to see arts and commerce juxtaposed with historical sites like the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch.

