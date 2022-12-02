ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri: Columbia

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ALhm_0jVg8kG200

- #145 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 54.5°F

- Average daily maximum: 64.7°F

- Average daily minimum: 44.5°F

Columbia is home to the University of Missouri and is considered a college town. The cooler temperatures don't deter students—or many visitors—from exploring the variety of natural features the area offers, including Stephens Lake Park, the Shelter Gardens, and underground caves.

You may also like: 100 cities where summer is starting earlier

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy