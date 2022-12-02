Missouri: Columbia

- #145 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 54.5°F

- Average daily maximum: 64.7°F

- Average daily minimum: 44.5°F

Columbia is home to the University of Missouri and is considered a college town. The cooler temperatures don't deter students—or many visitors—from exploring the variety of natural features the area offers, including Stephens Lake Park, the Shelter Gardens, and underground caves.

