Florida: Pensacola

- #233 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 67.4°F

- Average daily maximum: 75.8°F

- Average daily minimum: 59°F

When discussing cold weather, Florida likely does not come to mind. However, Pensacola, located in the state's western Panhandle, gets cooler than other cities. The city, home to an international airport and U.S. Naval Air Station, is a transportation hub for visitors and military personnel. Pensacola is also the headquarters of the world-famous Blue Angels.