Amarillo, TX

Texas: Amarillo

 4 days ago

- #172 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 57.3°F

- Average daily maximum: 70.9°F

- Average daily minimum: 43.8°F

Although parts of Texas get incredibly hot, Amarillo, located in the northwestern part of the state, is fairly temperate. The Route 66 Historic District is a popular tourist destination comprised of antique stores, art galleries, restaurants, and bars. Those looking for more rugged activities can head to Palo Duro Canyon, second in size only to the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

