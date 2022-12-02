South Dakota: Aberdeen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be tracking not one but two rounds of snowfall for the next 2 days. Snow will move into northern South Dakota tonight and into Wednesday morning. Accumulations will generally range between 2 and 4 inches of snow with higher totals near the South Dakota/North Dakota border. As far as the rest of the day, Wednesday should have plenty of sunshine across the region. It’s going to be colder with high temperatures for most of us stuck in the 20s.

