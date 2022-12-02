South Dakota: Aberdeen

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
- #31 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 42.9°F

- Average daily maximum: 54.5°F

- Average daily minimum: 31.5°F

Aberdeen, South Dakota, was named after the Scottish city of the same name in the late 1800s. The city is known for agriculture and manufacturing and contains several colleges. One of its claims to fame is "The Wizard of Oz" author Frank L. Baum who lived there for a time. The Land of Oz attraction within Aberdeen's Storybook Land allows visitors to walk down the yellow brick road for themselves.

dakotanewsnow.com

SkyWest cuts three weekly flights in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For years, passengers at the Aberdeen Regional Airport have had 14 flights to and from Minneapolis to select from each week, but SkyWest Airlines has temporarily cancelled three of those flights. There will now only be one flight in and out of Aberdeen on...
ABERDEEN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Two Rounds of Snow Incoming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be tracking not one but two rounds of snowfall for the next 2 days. Snow will move into northern South Dakota tonight and into Wednesday morning. Accumulations will generally range between 2 and 4 inches of snow with higher totals near the South Dakota/North Dakota border. As far as the rest of the day, Wednesday should have plenty of sunshine across the region. It’s going to be colder with high temperatures for most of us stuck in the 20s.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

READ: Gov. Noem’s 2022 budget address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Governor Kristi Noem presents her annual budget address at 1 p.m. CT Tuesday in Pierre. After winning reelection in November, Noem is giving her fifth budget address to state lawmakers. She said the proposal would include proposals for the remainder of the 2023 fiscal year and for the 2024 fiscal year.
PIERRE, SD
Daily Montanan

South Dakota, Wyoming governors call for re-do of Black Hills forest data

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has joined her counterpart in Wyoming to ask the U.S. Forest Service to redo forest condition reports that the governors call inadequate, as part of a long-running feud over current and future logging levels in the Black Hills. Noem and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon made the request in a letter […] The post South Dakota, Wyoming governors call for re-do of Black Hills forest data appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

Distracted driving is a hard habit to break in SD

South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KAAL-TV

Tracking Thursday night – Snow potential

There’s a considerable amount of disagreement in the going data for Thursday night into Friday. But a larger storm system is expected to cut through the middle of the country. Southern Minnesota and northern Iowa appears to be riding the northern extent of this storms potential. The disagreement mainly...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Aberdeen apartment fire; 3 arrested in homicide; New van fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and grand theft. While Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley are facing first-degree murder and burglary charges.
ABERDEEN, SD
sdpb.org

Noem calls for Black Hills Forest Plan redo

Gov. Kristi Noem is joining Wyoming’s governor in calling for the Black Hills National Forest to redo a draft of its upcoming forest plan revision. Current draft assessments call for reductions in timber sales. Timber industry advocates said the proposed reductions in timber sales would prove disastrous for the...
WYOMING STATE
siouxfalls.business

Colorado coffee chain will expand to Sioux Falls

Colorado-based Ziggi’s Coffee is expanding to Sioux Falls. Michael and Liz Minor are franchising the concept in the market and looking for locations, according to a statement from Ziggi’s. “The choice to open a Ziggi’s was influenced by the strong brand reputation the company has already earned. Being...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills

When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area.  Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
HILL CITY, SD
kscj.com

THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE

A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota

MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
MOORHEAD, MN
Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

