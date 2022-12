- #249 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 70.7°F

- Average daily maximum: 77.3°F

- Average daily minimum: 64°F

Hawaii is also not somewhere most people associate with cooler climates, but the Aloha State is actually climatologically diverse. The Island of Hawaii, where the state's coldest city Hilo can be found, is said to have 10 different climate zones . Hilo is the rainiest city on the island which contributes, in part, to its cooler temperatures.