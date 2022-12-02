Mississippi: Tupelo

- #197 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 62.4°F

- Average daily maximum: 73.4°F

- Average daily minimum: 51.5°F

Mississippi is relatively warm, but Tupelo tends to be colder than other cities in the southern state. While Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, is known as the premiere destination for Elvis Presley fans, he was born in Tupelo—and the city proudly displays its Elvis history. It also has a great deal of Civil War history that visitors can learn more about at the Tupelo National Battlefield.