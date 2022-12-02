ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

New Jersey: Atlantic City

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yeB1Q_0jVg8LNz00

- #142 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 54.3°F

- Average daily maximum: 63.9°F

- Average daily minimum: 44.9°F

New Jersey can be quite cold at certain times of the year, but it does not take away from Atlantic City's reputation as the Entertainment Capital of the Jersey Shore . During the summer months, it is a destination known for its beaches and boardwalk. In the winter, when the temperature drops, visitors can take a turn at the casinos or check out one of the city's many live music venues.

You may also like: 15 wild weather phenomena

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy