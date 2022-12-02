ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska: Utqiaġvik (formerly known as Barrow)

By Michelle Holihan // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20EoJl_0jVg8KVG00

- #1 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 11.7°F

- Average daily maximum: 17.2°F

- Average daily minimum: 6.3°F

If mild southern temperatures aren't cold enough for you, head to the northernmost city in the U.S.: Utqiaġvik—formerly known as Barrow—Alaska. Given its location north of the Arctic Circle, it's not surprising that this is the coldest place on the list. The area usually experiences below-freezing temperatures for more than 100 days of the year. Utqiaġvik is also one of the few places in the United States to observe polar bears and snowy owls in their native habitat.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy