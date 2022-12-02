ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

North Carolina: Asheville

By Derek Olson Photography // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ylH5D_0jVg8GyM00

- #138 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 53.7°F

- Average daily maximum: 65.8°F

- Average daily minimum: 41.6°F

One of the artsiest places in North Carolina also happens to be the state's coldest. Situated in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this is a southeastern destination for people looking to explore beauty created by free-spirited artists and admire the area's architectural legacy. The natural splendor of the surrounding mountains also draws visitors from near and far.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy