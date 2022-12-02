Kansas: Goodland

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
- #109 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 51.3°F

- Average daily maximum: 65°F

- Average daily minimum: 37.6°F

Goodland is located in western Kansas, not far from the Colorado border. It is at the center of the Land and Sky Scenic Byway, a nearly 90-mile route that showcases the area's agricultural beauty—from wildlife to golden wheat fields and brightly colored sunflowers. Tourist attractions like Kansas' highest point, Mount Sunflower, various museums, and an 80-foot easel featuring a replica of a Vincent Van Gogh painting are accessible from the byway.

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Midweek system will bring rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds will be hanging around Kansas the next few days, but chances of any rain or snow remain on hold until Wednesday night at the earliest. This is not going to be a big winter storm, but some parts of northern Kansas could see a little snow later this week.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Rare fish caught out of Kansas River, KDWP confirms

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s not every day that you catch a truly rare fish in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks confirmed that angler Kevin Zirjacks landed a lake sturgeon. This fish is so rare that KDWP biologists have only recorded 15 other lake sturgeon captures over the past 25 years. The KDWP […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip

TAMPA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents from Tampa, Kansas are getting a surprise vacation to Tampa, Florida. After researching the small town of Tampa, Kansas, an organization, “Visit Tampa Bay,” partnered with Southwest Airlines to fly nearly 100 Kansas residents to Florida. The organization is also partnering with multiple businesses in Tampa Bay to provide free activities and visits to popular attractions.
TAMPA, KS
KOCO

Is the Access Oklahoma project in jeopardy?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Is the Access Oklahoma project in jeopardy?. That was the question the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority faced. The OTA board members met privately with their attorneys to talk about moving forward after a ruling that OTA violated the Open Meetings Act. Discussing what comes next, the OTA...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WIBW

Kansas aerospace company awarded $1.4 billion Army helicopter contract

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One aerospace company has been awarded a $1.4 billion contract by the U.S. Army to manufacture its new fleet of helicopters. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Monday, Dec. 5, that he applauded Bell Textron Inc., an aerospace company located in Kansas, for winning the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft contract. He said the contract is worth up to $1.4 billion.
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Department of Ag. warns hunters of avian flu risk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture has warned hunters of the risk of avian influenza. The Kansas Department of Agriculture says that wherever hunters choose to spend time, any areas with migrating birds can still increase their exposure to the current avian influenza outbreak. If any hunter...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Farm Bureau names medical marijuana a top legislative priority

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After the Kansas Farm Bureau named medical marijuana, along with others, a top legislative priority in 2023, members also elected a new president at the 104th annual meeting. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, following the conclusion of the Kansas Farm Bureau’s 104th annual meeting, officials said nearly...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Report: Kansas’ poorest city may come as a surprise

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs.
KANSAS STATE
