- #21 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 39.8°F

- Average daily maximum: 50.9°F

- Average daily minimum: 28.9°F

Grand Forks is on North Dakota's eastern border with Minnesota. It is home to the University of North Dakota and has a college-town vibe. The North Dakota Museum of Art is one of the area's popular attractions and draws visitors from both the U.S. and Canada.