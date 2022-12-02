California: Eureka

- #127 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 52.8°F

- Average daily maximum: 59.5°F

- Average daily minimum: 46.1°F

Eureka, now the largest coastal city between San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, was settled in the 1850s during the Gold Rush and was aptly named: Eureka means "I found it" in Greek. As prosperity took hold, elaborate Victorian homes were built throughout the city—and are now among its cultural treasures. California's coldest city is also one of the best places to visit the state's famous Redwood forests.

