- #114 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 51.6°F

- Average daily maximum: 60.6°F

- Average daily minimum: 42.6°F

Providence, Rhode Island's capital, is near the Providence River's mouth. It is home to Brown University, the Rhode Island School of Design, and several other academic institutions. The city is also known for its fire sculpture installation, called "Waterfire," comprised of multiple fires floating on its three rivers.