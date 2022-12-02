Iowa: Dubuque

- #62 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 47.2°F

- Average daily maximum: 56.5°F

- Average daily minimum: 38.1°F

Dubuque, situated on the Mississippi River, is Iowa's oldest—and coldest—city. While the city has many attractions, the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium is among the most popular. If you prefer to be on the water rather than simply learning about it, you can book a trip on Dubuque's riverboat, the American Lady. Many other riverboats make stops in Dubuque as well.

You may also like: 25 terms you should know to understand the climate change conversation