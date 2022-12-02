ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Pennsylvania: Erie

By Carrie's Camera // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27VlcG_0jVg83aA00

- #95 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 49.8°F

- Average daily maximum: 57.5°F

- Average daily minimum: 42.1°F

Erie is located in northwestern Pennsylvania on the shore of Lake Erie. One of its main attractions is Presque Island State Park on a peninsula extending out into the lake. The adjacent beaches are also popular, particularly in the summer months. During the winter, visitors who aren't deterred by the cold can visit the peninsula to see ice dunes up to 15 feet tall .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy