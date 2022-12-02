ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa, CO

Colorado: Alamosa

By Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
- #24 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 41.5°F

- Average daily maximum: 59.2°F

- Average daily minimum: 23.9°F

When one thinks of Colorado, snow and mountains probably come to mind. However, while the state's coldest city, Alamosa, has its share of mountains, it is actually a cold desert and home to the Great Sand Dunes National Park. If strolling around a chilly desert during the daytime does not sound appealing, wait for the sun to set, and take in a majestic view of the night sky.

Cheyenne, WY
