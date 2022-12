- #41 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 44.9°F

- Average daily maximum: 61.3°F

- Average daily minimum: 28.5°F

Being a mountain city, Ely stays relatively cool year-round due to its high elevation. It was established as a stagecoach station and became a significant copper mining town. Ely is home to a thriving arts scene with an array of sculptures, galleries, and murals lining its downtown.