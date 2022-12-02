Arkansas: Fort Smith

- #195 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 61.7°F

- Average daily maximum: 72.8°F

- Average daily minimum: 50.6°F

Arkansas' coldest city, Fort Smith, can be found in the northwestern part of the state on its border with Oklahoma. While the city itself has modernized, it still offers a window into the wild and violent history of American expansion across the great frontier. Visitors can frequent the Trail of Tears National Historic site to learn more about the forced removal of Indian tribes beginning in 1830, and other sites rich in history including the remnants of an 1880s jail, and the U.S. Marshals Museum.

