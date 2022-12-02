ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valentine, NE

Nebraska: Valentine

By Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35UOry_0jVg7ylH00

- #68 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 47.9°F

- Average daily maximum: 61.5°F

- Average daily minimum: 34.4°F

Even though Valentine is generally cold to brisk, its many natural resources—including Smith Falls State Park, Niobrara National Scenic River, and its National Wildlife Refuge—are popular with outdoor enthusiasts. It's also located in the Nebraska Sandhills, which are made of almost 20,000 square miles of sand dunes, some as much as 400 feet high . According to the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, they're among the largest dune formations in the Western Hemisphere.

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Vet work, tv show allows Schroeders to travel the state

Most Nebraska ranchers and their veterinarians probably don’t pay much attention to the scenery and historical significance of their surroundings when there’s work to be done, but a recent trip to Northwest Nebraska by veterinarians Ben and Erin Schroeder of “Heartland Docs, DVM” combined all of those elements.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
NEBRASKA STATE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Nebraskans express concerns, discuss future of vintage car scene

In May 2020, curator Tim Matthews and the rest of the staff at the Museum of American Speed in Lincoln were faced with a difficult decision. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most elements of day-to-day life worldwide, the museum that is dedicated to preserving, interpreting and displaying physical items significant in racing and automotive history had to weigh the pros and cons of hosting one of the museum’s most wildly popular events: the “Cars & Coffee” car show.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Montanan

South Dakota, Wyoming governors call for re-do of Black Hills forest data

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has joined her counterpart in Wyoming to ask the U.S. Forest Service to redo forest condition reports that the governors call inadequate, as part of a long-running feud over current and future logging levels in the Black Hills. Noem and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon made the request in a letter […] The post South Dakota, Wyoming governors call for re-do of Black Hills forest data appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WYOMING STATE
Y95 COUNTRY

36 Reasons You Should NOT Move to Wyoming

TRIGGER WARNING! - Some people will find this list offensive. We don't care, and that's the point. Reasons number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5: THE WIND. The wind in Wyoming literally drove some of the early settlers insane. Just keep that in mind if you are close to going over the edge. It will give you that final push.
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
RAPID CITY, SD
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: Rare White Wyoming Bison

This one is making the rounds on social media. It's not the white snow making this big guy white. Though he does blend into the snow rather nicely. I wonder if the lady bison don't mind that he doesn't look like the other dudes. Below this first video are more...
WYOMING STATE
KETV.com

Benefits of Colorado canal outweigh $600 million price tag study finds

An independent study by a California-based engineering firm said a canal that diverts water from the Lower South Platte River in Colorado to Nebraska would cost $567 million to $628 million and take about 11 years to build. Gywn-Mohr Tully told the Legislature's Appropriations Committee Friday, the payoff for Nebraska...
NEBRASKA STATE
newscenter1.tv

What to do if you hit a deer

APID CITY, S.D.– Living in the Black Hills means living with wildlife. Unfortunately, many of those interactions are on the road. Conservation officers with South Dakota Game Fish & Parks recommend staying extra alert behind the wheel and drive slower in areas where wildlife are known to be active. They say it’s especially important during dawn and dusk hours when more deer are out.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry precipitation this morning, otherwise a quiet Monday ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure and cold front will bring some wintry weather to parts of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 8 AM for Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Union, Sioux and O’Brien counties due to the potential for wintry mix and freezing drizzle that could lead to a light glazing of ice.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills

When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area.  Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
HILL CITY, SD
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy