ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky: Lexington

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRve3_0jVg7uEN00

- #154 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 55.5°F

- Average daily maximum: 65.2°F

- Average daily minimum: 46°F

Lexington sits between Georgetown and Richmond but boasts an average temperature lower than both. What really makes this city cool, though? Look no further than bourbon and horses. Lexington is known for its pedigree of horse breeding and being home to numerous bourbon distilleries, including famous brands like Buffalo Trace, Wild Turkey, and Woodford Reserve.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy