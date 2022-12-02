Kentucky: Lexington

- #154 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 55.5°F

- Average daily maximum: 65.2°F

- Average daily minimum: 46°F

Lexington sits between Georgetown and Richmond but boasts an average temperature lower than both. What really makes this city cool, though? Look no further than bourbon and horses. Lexington is known for its pedigree of horse breeding and being home to numerous bourbon distilleries, including famous brands like Buffalo Trace, Wild Turkey, and Woodford Reserve.