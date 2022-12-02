ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland: Baltimore

By Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxgbU_0jVg7raC00

- #150 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 55°F

- Average daily maximum: 65°F

- Average daily minimum: 45.1°F

Although Baltimore is Maryland's coldest city, its Inner Harbor on the Patapsco River is a vibrant place year-round. Visitors can check out a number of museums, the famed Baltimore Aquarium, and a large selection of restaurants and shops. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the city also hosts the German Christmas Village.

You may also like: Why does lightning strike? And answers to 50 other weather questions

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy