UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell talked with BRO's Dave Woods for 15 minutes about a variety of topics, including his feelings about going Steph Curry mode, what he wants his legacy to be at UCLA, how NIL has impacted his time at UCLA, his early thoughts on returning for a sixth year, and more. This interview was facilitated thanks to the Men of Westwood NIL Collective. To contribute to the Collective, please go here. 100% of proceeds to go UCLA men's basketball players.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO