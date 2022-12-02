ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

sacredheartpioneers.com

Pioneers Open Season at Youree Spence Garcia Invitational

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Sacred Heart University women's track and field had a strong showing at the St. John's Youree Spence Garcia Invitational. In the 60m hurdles, Magdalena Brogioli was fourth overall at 9.22, and senior Nicole Szilagyi finished behind her, in sixth place at 9.32. In the...
FAIRFIELD, CT

