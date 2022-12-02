Read full article on original website
Nurses reach deals with Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, call off strike
Union nurses called off strikes at seven of the state’s largest health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth area after reaching tentative agreements that include the largest pay raises for nurses in two decades. St. Luke’s in Duluth announced a tentative agreement on Monday night, which was followed on Tuesday morning by announcements from […] The post Nurses reach deals with Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, call off strike appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues
As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police officers and firefighters may be required to pay more down the road to shore up their state retirement fund. The post Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota reports massive projected budget surplus of $17.6 billion
With the DFL set to assume its "trifecta" of legislative and executive control after winning the House, Senate, and Governorship in November, Minnesota is projecting a massive $17.6 billion budget surplus. The latest budget projection released Tuesday is a significant jump on the $12 billion projected in the previous forecast,...
Former Minnesota Attorney General Humphrey put politics before people and exacerbated the state’s educational achievement gap
The AG’s office transformed Minnesota’s open enrollment system into a quick and easy tool for white parents to avoid integrated schools. Minnesota schools have a race problem. They are heavily segregated and have been so for a long time. The recent Cruz-Cuzman v. Minnesota Court of Appeals decision...
mprnews.org
Minnesota budget surplus tops $17 billion
Strong tax collections and lower-than-projected spending have boosted Minnesota’s projected budget surplus to $17.6 billion, Minnesota Management and Budget said Tuesday. The brighter economic forecast sets the table for how much DFL lawmakers and the governor can spend on the state’s next two-year budget, and on their priorities, including a new paid family leave program, education and additional child care programs. Lawmakers at the divided Capitol left more than $7 billion in surplus funds unspent when they closed out the 2022 legislative session in May with much of their work undone. Since then, the state has reported bringing in more revenue than economists expected month after month.
MN nurses strike won’t impact proposed Sanford merger
The recently authorized strike will impact several Fairview hospitals that are intending to merge with Sanford Health in 2023.
KIMT
New qualifying conditions for medical cannabis patients
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health has announced two new qualifying conditions for medical cannabis patients. With a start date in August 2023, those with irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive compulsive disorder will qualify to enroll in the medical cannabis program in Minnesota. The decision came about after...
klfdradio.com
Live Well at Home Grants
New state grants will help older Minnesotans continue living in their own homes by funding services such as caregiver support, help with housekeeping, modifications to prevent falls, and more accessible gardens. Fifty-seven organizations will receive more than $7 million in Live Well At Home grants from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to support aging Minnesotans.
KIMT
How to reduce energy costs during winter
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The cost of energy is steadily going down, but natural gas use is on the rise as it continues to get colder in Minnesota. One expert at Minnesota Energy Resources has a few recommendations for those that are looking to save money on their gas bills this winter.
KIMT
Iowa launches new program to create more truck drivers
DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa is launching a new program to get more truck drivers on the road. Governor Kim Reynolds says the Iowa Entry-Level Driver Training Program will provide more opportunities for interested truck drivers to obtain their commercial driver's license (CDL) in Iowa. “Truck...
MN Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against Moorhead-based THC edibles manufacturers, retailers
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday announced the filing of a civil lawsuit against some Moorhead-based THC edibles manufacturers and retailers.According to the pharmacy board, the lawsuit filed in Clay County District Court alleges that the edibles manufacturers and retailers have violated Minnesota's edible cannabinoid laws. Court documents show the defendants as Northland Vapor Moorhead LLC, Northland Vapor Bemidji LLC and Wonky Confections LLC. The lawsuit accused them of manufacturing and selling THC edibles that are "50 times the allowable levels" and using shapes that resemble products marketed to children, like Northland Vapor's Death by Gummy Bears product. The lawsuit...
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against 3 THC edible retailers
Officials have filed a lawsuit against three Minnesota businesses selling edible THC products, claiming they violated state law by selling products containing more THC than allowed. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy filed the civil suit against Northland Vapor Moorhead, Northland Vapor Bemidji, and Wonky Confections, according to the filing made...
KIMT
The annual 'Name a Snowplow' contest in Minnesota is now taking entries
ST. PAUL, Minn. – What’s in a name? Maybe the plow that gets you to work or school this winter. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is again inviting the public to name eight snowplows, one for each MnDOT district in the state. Minnesotans are encouraged to submit...
hot967.fm
State Officials, Patients Hope Medical Marijuana Prices Decline
State health officials are hoping the price of medical marijuana products will decline in the new year. Office of Medical Cannabis director Chris Tholkes (THO’-kiss) says sales of raw flower and bud just started in the spring :. “I think the manufacturers are still trying to gauge supply and...
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
Get An Abundance Of Food Today In St. Joseph For Under $40!
Fare For All is back! They are going to be in St. Joseph today, and if you have a chance to get over there, grab your credit card, cash or checkbook and stop by today between 3:30 - 5:30 pm, to get a whole lot of food for your holidays for a savings of 40% or more on great holiday food options, that are available for anyone and everyone in central Minnesota.
kduz.com
Hospitals Implement Plans for Possible Nurses Strike in Twin Cities, NE MN
(Learfield News Service) Hospitals in the metro area and northeast Minnesota are implementing contingency plans for a possible nurses strike beginning December 11th. Paul Omodt with the Twin Cities Hospitals Group says among the preparations, they’re “Shifting away non-essential surgeries for people here at the end of the year. That means that we are bringing in nurses to come in that want to work. And so, all those things get triggered now. We can’t wait, because we can’t go out and start this in the middle of this. So those activities have started today.”
mprnews.org
Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles
The state of Minnesota is suing several companies for selling edible candies modeled after gummy bears that allegedly contained as much as 50 times the amount of THC allowed per package under state law. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy filed the lawsuit Monday in Clay County, in northwestern Minnesota, alleging...
fox9.com
Free training extended for certified nursing assistants
WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX 9) - A free training program to help boost the number of certified nursing assistants in Minnesota has been extended by the administration of Gov. Tim Walz. The program now runs through the end of February 2023. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant Initiative was championed by Minnesota...
