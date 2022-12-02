(Learfield News Service) Hospitals in the metro area and northeast Minnesota are implementing contingency plans for a possible nurses strike beginning December 11th. Paul Omodt with the Twin Cities Hospitals Group says among the preparations, they’re “Shifting away non-essential surgeries for people here at the end of the year. That means that we are bringing in nurses to come in that want to work. And so, all those things get triggered now. We can’t wait, because we can’t go out and start this in the middle of this. So those activities have started today.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO