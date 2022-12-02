Read full article on original website
Spencer Fano commitment adds to Utah whirlwind recruiting finish
Spencer Fano is staying home. The elite offensive tackle announced his commitment to Utah on Tuesday, choosing the two-time Pac-12 champion Utes over more than two dozen other scholarship offers including finalists Clemson, Michigan and Oregon. Fano, a Top247 prospect from Provo (Utah) Timpview and the nation’s No. 8 offensive...
UCLA 2023 Transfer Recruiting Targets UPDATED 12/6 7:27 p.m.
And they're off! The transfer portal opened Monday and it was just as expected -- crazy! UCLA dove in with both feet first...
BRO Exclusive: Tyger Campbell Talks Steph Curry Mode, UCLA Legacy, Sixth Year Potential, More
UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell talked with BRO's Dave Woods for 15 minutes about a variety of topics, including his feelings about going Steph Curry mode, what he wants his legacy to be at UCLA, how NIL has impacted his time at UCLA, his early thoughts on returning for a sixth year, and more. This interview was facilitated thanks to the Men of Westwood NIL Collective. To contribute to the Collective, please go here. 100% of proceeds to go UCLA men's basketball players.
UCLA Offers Transfer Defensive Lineman
UCLA has offered Tulsa defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow. The 6-4, 286-pounder, as a grad transfer, will have one more year of eligibility in 2023. He had a total of 44 tackles this season, 8 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. In five years at Tulsa, he's played in 39 games, started 22, including all 12 this season. He earned second-team American Conference.
247Sports
USC linebacker Ralen Goforth enters transfer portal
USC fourth-year junior linebacker Ralen Goforth has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Goforth appeared in 11 games for the Trojans this season and is eighth on the team with 43 tackles. He also had an interception returned for a touchdown against Rice and a fumble recovery against Notre Dame. Goforth,...
247Sports
Rose Bowl 2023: Penn State's James Franklin, Utah's Kyle Whittingham expect 'great game,' address opt-outs
Penn State's meeting with Utah in the Rose Bowl is expected to be one of college football's best games during the postseason. The Nittany Lions' James Franklin and the Utes' Kyle Whittingham would not argue that point. The matchup of 10-win teams in Pasadena, California, marks a return trip to the game for the Utes, who took out USC over the weekend to win the Pac-12 Championship Game.
247Sports
Tate Romney adds his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal
Another day, another BYU player has entered the transfer portal. Today, it's freshman Tate Romney who has entered the Transfer Portal, per 247Sports sources. Romney, who used a redshirt this year, will have four years of eligibility at his new school of choice. The former Chandler High School standout is expected to generate a ton of interest from schools in the West.
Heupel makes in-home visit with five-star Vols QB commit Nico Iamaleava
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has already traveled to multiple states to visit with some of the Vols' commitments and targets during the first full week of the contact period leading up to Early Signing Day. He made it to the West Coast on Tuesday for an in-home visit with the coveted quarterback who has been the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class for months.
247Sports
