voiceofmuscatine.com
Wisconsin’s new transfer on death law lacks reporting mechanism
An attorney who remains active with the family farm says Wisconsin’s new transfer-on-death law for farm machinery could use an additional reporting tool. Kelly Wilfert from Two Rivers tells Brownfield that Wisconsin’s groundbreaking law allows the transfer of farm machinery to a designated heir when the owner dies without going through probate court. “Transfer on death, which we previously allowed for, and currently still do allow for real estate takes it out of the probate process.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Wisconsin law helps keep farm equipment out of probate court, but needs adjustment
Wisconsin has a first-of-its-kind law allowing the transfer of farm machinery on death without going through probate court, but an attorney and Farm Bureau delegate says the new law needs one more piece. Kelly Wilfert explains on today’s Managing for Profit. 12/6/22 Managing for Profit – Kelly WIlfert.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Wisconsin Farm Bureau members set policy
Wisconsin’s Farm Bureau delegates set their policy priorities for the next year. Delegates debated more than twice the usual number of resolutions at this year’s convention. Vice President Dave Daniels says the resolution seeking support for a national dairy growth management program gained some support but failed on a 60-40 margin. “I was surprised. I thought it was going to be closer to 50% of the delegates would be voting for it.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Private property rights and healthcare priorities for Missouri Farm Bureau
Missouri Farm Bureau delegates finalized their policy priorities for 2023 during this week’s annual meeting. Missouri Farm Bureau members took a stance on eminent domain, supporting the adoption of an Ag Impact Mitigation Agreement program. Director of State and Local Legislative Affairs Ben Travlos says this will be a priority in the upcoming state legislative session.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Covering Cover Crops
Missouri Soybeans Bay Farm Research Facility will have more cover crops planted to determine their benefits. Missouri Soybeans Conservation Agriculture and Farm Operations Director Clayton Light says among other things researchers are looking at effects on next year’s yields. Light says the research is important because cover crops are, what he calls, a very good soil health practice.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Variety of contestants for Iowa Farm Bureau Grow Your Future Award
A pig breeder, mushroom grower, and goat farmer are among the finalists for Iowa Farm Bureau’s Grow Your Future award. Iowa Farm Bureau farm business development manager Amanda Van Steenwyk says the goal of the Grow Your Future award is to showcase and encourage innovation and entrepreneurship on the farm.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Drought will remain a challenge for MO in 2023
Missouri’s drought isn’t letting up anytime soon. Governor Mike Parson told Missouri Farm Bureau members the winter will be a challenge, but the state is doing what it can to help. He tells Brownfield he’s extended an executive order to renew a drought alert through next spring.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Missouri Farm Bureau annual meeting kicks off
Trade is part of the discussion at the Missouri Farm Bureau’s annual meeting this week. Former chief ag negotiator, Gregg Doud, currently with Aimpoint Research, told attendees the United States will need to find new ways to stay competitive globally, especially with Brazil increasing corn and soybean production. “We...
