Oklahoma: Tulsa
- #185 coldest nationally
- Average annual temperature: 60°F
- Average daily maximum: 71.7°F
- Average daily minimum: 48.5°F
The second-largest city in Oklahoma experiences a range of temperatures throughout the year but is, on average, a little colder than the rest of the state. Oil was discovered in the area in the late 1800s, leading thousands of people to head there to find—and profit from—oil themselves. Today, Tulsa is known for its Art Deco architecture and vibrant performing arts scene.
Comments / 0